Air-Weigh Introduces iWeigh®: Enhancing Fleet Efficiency Through Accurate On-Board Weighing
Las Vegas, NV, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New for 2025, Air-Weigh’s iWeigh® platform sets a new standard in accuracy and flexibility for on-board scale systems. Featuring Bluetooth® and SAE J1939 connectivity, over-the-air updates, and compatibility across vehicles, iWeigh® delivers consistently accurate weight data using its proprietary Smart Weights® feature. This advanced technology ensures cleaner, more precise weight data, enabling fleets to optimize operations, improve safety, and maintain compliance with weight regulations.
Designed for seamless integration, iWeigh® works with most Android devices or optional Bluetooth® display and ultimately can be integrated into vehicle or third-party telematics. It adapts to any configuration — truck, trailer, or tractor-trailer —and supports both air and mechanical suspensions. Whether you need a stand-alone trailer scale or an integrated solution for a large drop-and-hook fleet, iWeigh® eliminates the need for multiple scale systems. Fleets can start with one vehicle and expand effortlessly as they grow. Current Air-Weigh® customers using legacy platforms will transition to this improved model, ensuring they benefit from the advanced features and precision of iWeigh®.
On-board scales, such as iWeigh®, offer significant advantages for fleets compared to traditional in-ground scales. They eliminate time-consuming stops at weigh stations, allowing drivers to remain on the road and meet delivery schedules more efficiently. By providing real-time weight data, on-board scales help fleets avoid overweight fines, optimize payloads, and reduce fuel costs associated with detours. Additionally, proper load management enhances safety and minimizes wear and tear on vehicles, reducing maintenance expenses and extending equipment life.
"iWeigh® represents a new era of onboard scale technology," said Martin Ambrose, CEO of Air-Weigh. "By combining precision with adaptability, it delivers accurate weight data that helps fleets make smarter decisions in real-time. Whether reducing the need for manual interventions, improving compliance, or enhancing safety, iWeigh® empowers fleets to operate more effectively and stay ahead in a demanding industry."
Backed by a 3-year warranty and proudly made in the USA, iWeigh® empowers fleets with the accurate data they need to manage loads safely and profitably. The official debut of iWeigh® will take place at the World of Concrete January 20-23, 2025, where live demonstrations will showcase its capabilities. Press is invited to a private viewing during the press conference on January 22, 2025 at 11:00 am in Booth C6109, which will review how onboard scales are reducing liability, maximizing profits and keeping fleets compliant.
About Air-Weigh: Since its founding in 1987, Air-Weigh has led the commercial vehicle industry with patented, electronic on-board weighing technology. Air-Weigh innovative on-board electronic weighing solutions are known for accuracy and toughness. Featuring a comprehensive product line of scales, Air-Weigh provides solutions for both trucks and trailers with mechanical or air suspensions. With expertise in advanced on-board scale communications, the company offers complete vehicle weighing systems that help reduce costs, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. For more information, please call 888-459-3444 or visit their website at www.air-weigh.com
