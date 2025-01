Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Greenest Grass," by Nathaniel Redcliffe

Oxford, United Kingdom, January 20, 2025 --( PR.com )-- About The Greenest GrassSet over a decade after the events in Desby. After briefly changing personalities, Daniel Suddlemire reappears in a small failing town called Immington under a new alias. The town is in the heart of the beautiful Yorkshire Dales, and in a fearful future.In the midst of a gang war, two young best friends, Andre and Toby, are caught between the four families fighting for the control of the county lines. Not only must they deal with the pressures of growing up. They must face: racism, diversity, heartbreak, and loss. Each one tearing away at their friendship.Will Dan, with a little help from Joe Smith and Layla Withmore, overcome his demons and help the two boys?Will he be able to save their lives and souls?Will history repeat itself?The Greenest Grass is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949195 / 263 pagesDimensions: 15.24 x 1.68 x 22.86 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0DQCKNG87Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GREENESTPublished by Michael Terence PublishMore from the Same AuthorGreener Grass: Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DQCKNG87About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002