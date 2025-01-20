Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Greenest Grass," by Nathaniel Redcliffe
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About The Greenest Grass
Set over a decade after the events in Desby. After briefly changing personalities, Daniel Suddlemire reappears in a small failing town called Immington under a new alias. The town is in the heart of the beautiful Yorkshire Dales, and in a fearful future.
In the midst of a gang war, two young best friends, Andre and Toby, are caught between the four families fighting for the control of the county lines. Not only must they deal with the pressures of growing up. They must face: racism, diversity, heartbreak, and loss. Each one tearing away at their friendship.
Will Dan, with a little help from Joe Smith and Layla Withmore, overcome his demons and help the two boys?
Will he be able to save their lives and souls?
Will history repeat itself?
The Greenest Grass is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949195 / 263 pages
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.68 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DQCKNG87
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GREENEST
Published by Michael Terence Publish
More from the Same Author
Greener Grass: Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DQCKNG87
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Set over a decade after the events in Desby. After briefly changing personalities, Daniel Suddlemire reappears in a small failing town called Immington under a new alias. The town is in the heart of the beautiful Yorkshire Dales, and in a fearful future.
In the midst of a gang war, two young best friends, Andre and Toby, are caught between the four families fighting for the control of the county lines. Not only must they deal with the pressures of growing up. They must face: racism, diversity, heartbreak, and loss. Each one tearing away at their friendship.
Will Dan, with a little help from Joe Smith and Layla Withmore, overcome his demons and help the two boys?
Will he be able to save their lives and souls?
Will history repeat itself?
The Greenest Grass is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781800949195 / 263 pages
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.68 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DQCKNG87
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GREENEST
Published by Michael Terence Publish
More from the Same Author
Greener Grass: Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DQCKNG87
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories