Daryon Hotels International Announces Launch of the Federation of Independent Hotels
Daryon Hotels International has launched the Federation of Independent Hotels (FIH) to support independent hotels across the U.S. The initiative provides a free platform for hotels to list their properties and gain increased visibility through digital tools. It also offers optional management services and advocates for financial backing from progressive banks. Hoteliers can join the Federation at no cost via FedIndie.com.
New York, NY, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Daryon Hotels International (DHI) has announced the launch of the Federation of Independent Hotels (FIH), an initiative designed to support independent hotels in the U.S. The Federation seeks to improve the visibility and success of these hotels, which provide unique and localized experiences for travelers.
Independent hotels represent about 30% of the U.S. lodging market, ranging from budget to luxury properties. These hotels are distinguished by their focus on personalized, community-centered hospitality, providing alternatives to the more standardized experiences typically offered by branded hotels, which make up the remaining 70% of the market.
"Independent hotels have long been a key part of the hospitality industry, offering distinctive, community-oriented experiences for guests," said a spokesperson for Daryon Hotels International. "The rise of digital booking platforms has helped these hotels increase their visibility and compete more effectively with larger brands."
The increased use of digital booking tools has allowed independent hotels to better reach travelers looking for unique stays. With nearly 24,000 independent hotels across the country, many of these properties are now more accessible to travelers than ever before.
Despite this progress, independent hotels face challenges, particularly in securing financing. Many banks have been reluctant to offer loans due to perceived risks. However, some financial institutions are beginning to recognize the potential of well-managed independent hotels, which often have lower operating costs compared to franchise properties. This has led to a growing interest in these hotels as investment opportunities.
The Federation of Independent Hotels, created by DHI, provides a free platform for hotel owners to list their properties, offering resources and visibility at no cost. Hoteliers can join the Federation by visiting FedIndie.com. DHI also offers optional management services with competitive fees, aimed at delivering strong results for independent hotels.
Key Features of the Federation of Independent Hotels:
Zero Participation Cost: Hotels can list their properties for free on FedIndie.com.
Optional Management Services: Affordable fees with a proven track record of success.
Increased Visibility: Tools and resources to enhance online presence and bookings.
Advocacy for Independent Hotels: Support in securing financial backing from banks recognizing the value of independent properties.
"The Federation of Independent Hotels is about more than just providing a platform for listing properties," said the spokesperson. "It’s a movement designed to empower independent hotel owners to thrive in an industry where larger brands dominate. Through tools, resources, and support, we’re ensuring these hotels can continue to offer exceptional experiences to travelers."
For more information or to join the Federation of Independent Hotels, visit FedIndie.com or contact Daryon Hotels International at 917-426-9002.
About Daryon Hotels International
Daryon Hotels International is a hospitality management company focused on supporting the independent hotel sector. Through initiatives like the Federation of Independent Hotels, DHI works to enhance the value and success of independent hotels across the U.S.
Independent hotels represent about 30% of the U.S. lodging market, ranging from budget to luxury properties. These hotels are distinguished by their focus on personalized, community-centered hospitality, providing alternatives to the more standardized experiences typically offered by branded hotels, which make up the remaining 70% of the market.
"Independent hotels have long been a key part of the hospitality industry, offering distinctive, community-oriented experiences for guests," said a spokesperson for Daryon Hotels International. "The rise of digital booking platforms has helped these hotels increase their visibility and compete more effectively with larger brands."
The increased use of digital booking tools has allowed independent hotels to better reach travelers looking for unique stays. With nearly 24,000 independent hotels across the country, many of these properties are now more accessible to travelers than ever before.
Despite this progress, independent hotels face challenges, particularly in securing financing. Many banks have been reluctant to offer loans due to perceived risks. However, some financial institutions are beginning to recognize the potential of well-managed independent hotels, which often have lower operating costs compared to franchise properties. This has led to a growing interest in these hotels as investment opportunities.
The Federation of Independent Hotels, created by DHI, provides a free platform for hotel owners to list their properties, offering resources and visibility at no cost. Hoteliers can join the Federation by visiting FedIndie.com. DHI also offers optional management services with competitive fees, aimed at delivering strong results for independent hotels.
Key Features of the Federation of Independent Hotels:
Zero Participation Cost: Hotels can list their properties for free on FedIndie.com.
Optional Management Services: Affordable fees with a proven track record of success.
Increased Visibility: Tools and resources to enhance online presence and bookings.
Advocacy for Independent Hotels: Support in securing financial backing from banks recognizing the value of independent properties.
"The Federation of Independent Hotels is about more than just providing a platform for listing properties," said the spokesperson. "It’s a movement designed to empower independent hotel owners to thrive in an industry where larger brands dominate. Through tools, resources, and support, we’re ensuring these hotels can continue to offer exceptional experiences to travelers."
For more information or to join the Federation of Independent Hotels, visit FedIndie.com or contact Daryon Hotels International at 917-426-9002.
About Daryon Hotels International
Daryon Hotels International is a hospitality management company focused on supporting the independent hotel sector. Through initiatives like the Federation of Independent Hotels, DHI works to enhance the value and success of independent hotels across the U.S.
Contact
Daryon Hotels International LLCContact
Nicholas Vasseghy
917-426-9002
www.daryon.com
Nicholas Vasseghy
917-426-9002
www.daryon.com
Categories