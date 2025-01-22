Symphony Risk Solutions is Pleased to Announce Its Support of the Carve-Out of NewCo Risk, LLC
Austin, TX, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NewCo Risk, led by former Symphony executives Andy Harbut and Joshua Richman, will focus on its founders passion for providing insurance and employee benefits for operator-led investment firms, acquisition entrepreneurs and SMB’s. Its long-term goal is to create a nationally recognized brand in commercial insurance, employee benefits and transactional risk for SMB’s.
“We are pleased to support Andy and Josh in their pursuit of their entrepreneurial vision” said Symphony CEO Michael Marcon. “Having created Equity Risk Partners, the first insurance advisory firm focused exclusively on the private equity industry, Symphony Risk expanded that entrepreneurial spirit into multiple industry-focused specialty businesses. NewCo Risk is a natural extension of that specialty focus. They have the full support of Symphony, its colleagues, and its partners in their quest to build NewCo Risk.
NewCo Risk aims to duplicate Symphony Search’s position as the market leader in insurance and employee benefits for search funds and acquisition entrepreneurs.
Added Richman, “The support from Mike, Tritium Partners (Symphony’s PE sponsor), as well as other advisors, investors and operators in the SMB ecosystem has been tremendous. We work with talented founders, investors and acquisition entrepreneurs on a daily basis who take calculated bets on themselves. Taking inspiration from them, we are excited to execute on our long-term vision and have ensured a seamless transition for our clients to NewCo.”
www.newcorisk.com
