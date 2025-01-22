Loveforce International’s Honey Davis Says “Every Good Boy Does Fine” While Ami Cannon Declares It’s an “Illusion”
On Friday, January 24, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One by Honey Davis is entitled “Every Good Boy Does Fine,” the other is by Ami Cannon and is entitled “Illusion.”
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “Every Good Boy Does Fine.” It is an Indie, Pop-Rock, Trance-Rock song played with an electric guitar, bass guitar and drum kit instead of a synthesizer. Honey Davis, the creator of the Trance-Rock music genre, has added Pop elements that are just on the edge of Bubble Gum. The beat is steady throughout making the song danceable. The hook goes up the scales EGBDF. It has simple lyrics that talk about a boy studying music and how he got the girl.
The new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “Illusion.” It is a Singer-Songwriter, Acoustic-Pop song. Lyrically, it is about things one may see and events that may happen in one’s daily life, that cause one to think. Every now and again, they make one wonder, if life is real or just an illusion. They make one wonder if all the things that may cause an upset in our life should upset us so much or if we should just let them go emotionally, and live our lives without worrying so much.
“This week we are releasing a Trance-Rock song and an Acoustic Pop Singer-Songwriter song,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The Ami Cannon song is solid and memorable, while the Trance-Rock song by Davis offers listeners an opportunity to hear a Trance Rock song by the creator of the genre, Honey Davis,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
