Author Laurence Rawls’s New Book, "Church History," is a Comprehensive Overview of the Evolution of the Christian Church, from Its Earliest Days to Modern Times
Recent release “Church History” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Laurence Rawls is an engaging and eye-opening exploration of the foundational theological teachings and figures that have impacted the Christian Church from its inception, focusing on making this historical account easily digestible to modern audiences.
Mansfield, OH, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laurence Rawls, a loving husband, reverend, pastor, and educator who holds a doctorate degree in Christian education, has completed his new book, “Church History”: an accessible guide that provides a detailed yet approachable examination of the Christian Church, beginning with its early foundation and the formation of Christian doctrine.
“This book ‘Church History’ is/was a labor of love,” writes Rawls. “This book is very useful for Bible studies, or a supplement for Sunday School, and is also useful for Seminary or even as a hand book for or anyone who wants an ‘easy read’ that will answer many questions about the early church fathers.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Laurence Rawls’s educational guide covers a wide range of topics that will guide readers from the Church’s earliest days to the modern era, exploring how Christian doctrine has evolved throughout each era. Perfect for private or group study, “Church History” promises to be an invaluable resource for anyone interested in gaining a better understanding of Christianity’s foundations.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Church History" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
