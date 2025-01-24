Ts blessed’s Newly Released "Open the Door to Abigail’s Journey: Bedtime Stories" is a Heartwarming Tale of Faith, Courage, and Magical Adventures
“Open the Door to Abigail’s Journey: Bedtime Stories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ts blessed is a delightful and inspiring children’s book that weaves faith-based lessons into enchanting bedtime tales.
New York, NY, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Open the Door to Abigail’s Journey: Bedtime Stories”: an engaging storybook designed to capture the hearts of children and their parents alike, is the creation of published author, Ts blessed.
Ts blessed shares, “Abigail was a very special little girl who lived a long time ago. She lived in an orphanage and longed to have a family of her very own, so she prayed faithfully to God every night, and one morning, she got a surprise: she had her very own guardian angel! Abigail was brave and opened a door that changed her life and others. What adventures she had! Parents will enjoy reading as much as children will enjoy listening. Open the door each night with your child to Abigail’s Journey. Doors were made to be opened.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ts blessed’s new book offers a collection of enchanting bedtime stories that inspire young readers to embrace courage, faith, and the transformative power of prayer. Through Abigail’s heartfelt journey, children are encouraged to explore the boundless possibilities that arise from hope and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “Open the Door to Abigail’s Journey: Bedtime Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Open the Door to Abigail’s Journey: Bedtime Stories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ts blessed shares, “Abigail was a very special little girl who lived a long time ago. She lived in an orphanage and longed to have a family of her very own, so she prayed faithfully to God every night, and one morning, she got a surprise: she had her very own guardian angel! Abigail was brave and opened a door that changed her life and others. What adventures she had! Parents will enjoy reading as much as children will enjoy listening. Open the door each night with your child to Abigail’s Journey. Doors were made to be opened.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ts blessed’s new book offers a collection of enchanting bedtime stories that inspire young readers to embrace courage, faith, and the transformative power of prayer. Through Abigail’s heartfelt journey, children are encouraged to explore the boundless possibilities that arise from hope and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “Open the Door to Abigail’s Journey: Bedtime Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Open the Door to Abigail’s Journey: Bedtime Stories,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories