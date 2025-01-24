Gary Shackelford’s Newly Released "The Revelation of Jesus Christ" is a Profound Exploration of Divine Revelation and the Mystery of Godliness

“The Revelation of Jesus Christ: What Did God Beget That Became Begotten? Part of the Mystery of Godliness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Shackelford is a deep spiritual journey aimed at uncovering the divine truth about God’s intentions for humanity and the revelation of Jesus Christ as the Almighty Savior.