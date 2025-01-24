Gary Shackelford’s Newly Released "The Revelation of Jesus Christ" is a Profound Exploration of Divine Revelation and the Mystery of Godliness
“The Revelation of Jesus Christ: What Did God Beget That Became Begotten? Part of the Mystery of Godliness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gary Shackelford is a deep spiritual journey aimed at uncovering the divine truth about God’s intentions for humanity and the revelation of Jesus Christ as the Almighty Savior.
Middle Town, DE, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Revelation of Jesus Christ: What Did God Beget That Became Begotten? Part of the Mystery of Godliness”: an insightful and thought-provoking work that explores the nature of God’s revelation and His purpose for mankind through Jesus Christ, is the creation of published author, Gary Shackelford.
Gary Shackelford shares, “My hope and prayer is that these few words that I’ve written may help someone come to the knowledge and understanding that the God I serve, who is Jesus Christ, never intended from the time He placed Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden to ever leave mankind alone—and to reveal Himself in His person, being the Almighty God and the only Savior of mankind, if they would come to repentance and salvation in His name.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Shackelford’s new book provides a compelling invitation to explore the mystery of godliness and the salvation offered through Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Revelation of Jesus Christ: What Did God Beget That Became Begotten? Part of the Mystery of Godliness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Revelation of Jesus Christ: What Did God Beget That Became Begotten? Part of the Mystery of Godliness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories