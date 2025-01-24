Lance Bessey’s Newly Released "Easter Bunny and Chick (The Play)" is a Creative and Faith-Filled Adventure
“Easter Bunny and Chick (The Play)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lance Bessey is a vibrant and imaginative retelling of key moments from the life of Jesus, featuring beloved characters on a spiritual journey of discovery and miracles.
Fresno, CA, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Easter Bunny and Chick (The Play),” a captivating and whimsical play that brings together faith and creativity, offering a fresh perspective on the story of Jesus, is the creation of published author, Lance Bessey.
Bessey shares, “This play puts the story Easter Bunny and Chick into action right away with an eyes-wide-open and ears-straight-up Bunny who is magically drawn in from the start of a glowing angel. Next, Bunny meets up with Chick in a lowly stable, where they greet the newborn King, Jesus. Throughout, Bunny and Chick take their adventurous journey along Jesus’s side, where they face many trials, tribulations, miracles, and colored patches that keep appearing on their white fur and plume.
Come along with the riveting action of Easter Bunny and Chick as they follow Jesus all the way through a birth, evasion from a king and leaders who want him gone, miracle after miracle, colored patches after colored patches, an ending that’s just a beginning, and a 'peep' that drops color to the entire script.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lance Bessey’s new book offers a faith-filled and action-packed journey through key events in the life of Jesus, blending playful characters with meaningful messages of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Easter Bunny and Chick (The Play)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Easter Bunny and Chick (The Play),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
