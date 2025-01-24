Ann Whyte’s Newly Released "Gavin Grows Up" is an Engaging Coming-of-Age Tale Filled with Faith, Courage, and Self-Discovery
“Gavin Grows Up” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ann Whyte delivers a heartfelt story of a young boy’s journey to maturity as he learns valuable lessons about love, truth, and forgiveness.
Reed City, MI, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Gavin Grows Up,” an inspiring and adventurous story of personal growth and spiritual awakening, is the creation of published author, Ann Whyte, a dedicated mother and grandmother.
Ann Whyte shares, “Gavin Shearer is a twelve-year-old boy who lives in the town of Weiver, in the province of Concord. More than anything, he wants to grow up fast. When he has his thirteenth birthday, Gavin will be allowed to join the town army. And that is this year! His burning desire to fight against the people of the East invades his mind every day. Over and over, he thinks about how the Hutzians have caused so much strife in the province with their greed and cruelty, and Gavin has seen enough! Oh, how he hates the Hutzians!
“On a good note, he is excited about another bonus of turning thirteen, the Festival of Ages! This annual festival is the first step to making all his plans come true. It separates the boys from the men with competitive games and races, and Gavin expects to win them all. After all, he hasn’t been beaten yet. Afterward, he would be chosen to join the army! However, with his bad attitude and many troubles along the way, Gavin discovers it won’t be as easy as he thought.
“Will he be prepared to accept help? His twin sister, Tabitha, is ready to be there for her brother, but not in the way that he thinks. In Gavin’s mind, she is annoying and bossy, but her calm voice and quiet demeanor are just what Gavin needs. His mom and dad lend a pearl of wisdom that only comes from God, and he finds that help can come from the most unusual of places and people if only he would stop to listen.
“Come on this perilous journey with Gavin as he unexpectedly discovers what he was looking for all the time truth, love, and forgiveness. And the best news of all is that we can have it too!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ann Whyte’s new book is a meaningful exploration of spiritual growth and the power of forgiveness, making it an encouraging read for young audiences and beyond.
Consumers can purchase “Gavin Grows Up” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gavin Grows Up,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
