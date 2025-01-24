Malcolm Blowes’s Newly Released “Some of My Personal WinSights Into God: Reflections on the Goodness of God” is an Inspiring Collection of Personal Testimonies
“Some of My Personal WinSights Into God: Reflections on the Goodness of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Malcolm Blowes is a compelling narrative of personal encounters with God, showcasing His goodness and power through the author’s experiences as a missionary.
Cocoa, FL, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Some of My Personal WinSights Into God: Reflections on the Goodness of God”: an honest and uplifting account of the author’s personal experiences and divine revelations, demonstrating the loving and caring nature of God. “Some of My Personal WinSights Into God: Reflections on the Goodness of God” is the creation of published author, Malcolm Blowes, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who is currently the international director of Win Our Nations, Inc., and has been a full-time missionary since 1992. He initially served the Lord Jesus full-time for five and a half years in the Republic of Slovakia. After this, he left for the USA to join Teen Missions International Inc. as their India coordinator for three years. After completing that in the year 2000, he returned as the director of Win Our Nations, Inc., working from their USA base in Cocoa, Florida. He currently copastors Faith Family Fellowship Church, which he founded in Cocoa.
Malcolm Blowes shares, “This book will amaze, encourage, and inform you with the irrefutable proof of the existence of a living God who created the universe and everything in it. Every chapter is accompanied by the backup of Scripture.
“You will find within its pages, as you read, just some of Dr. Malcolm Blowes and his family’s specific personal experiences. They still continue to live an exciting and supernatural life as they travel the world as missionaries.
“There are in reality very few genuine coincidences in this life we live. This book is an honest record of particular events of what he calls God-winsights.
“These experiences reveal that there is a forgiving and caring God who loves all of his creation. Unfortunately, God is often portrayed as a vengeful, punishing God, which is far from the truth. God is love, and he sent his only Son Jesus to die a horrible death in our place to eternally redeem mankind from our wrong thoughts, speech, and actions.
“In these pages is the proof that our Father God wants to be involved if we will let him in our everyday life, whether our current situation is large or small. The author calls them 'winsights!'
“He assures us that although some of these testimonies carry a seemingly incredible heavy-duty message and may even seem far-fetched, all the accounts listed within the chapters of this book were experienced personally by him, his family, and his friends. He confirms that they are the absolute, amazing truth to the goodness of a supernatural Creator, Father God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Malcolm Blowes’s new book is a heartening reminder of God’s presence and goodness in the everyday lives of His people.
Consumers can purchase “Some of My Personal WinSights Into God: Reflections on the Goodness of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Some of My Personal WinSights Into God: Reflections on the Goodness of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Malcolm Blowes shares, “This book will amaze, encourage, and inform you with the irrefutable proof of the existence of a living God who created the universe and everything in it. Every chapter is accompanied by the backup of Scripture.
“You will find within its pages, as you read, just some of Dr. Malcolm Blowes and his family’s specific personal experiences. They still continue to live an exciting and supernatural life as they travel the world as missionaries.
“There are in reality very few genuine coincidences in this life we live. This book is an honest record of particular events of what he calls God-winsights.
“These experiences reveal that there is a forgiving and caring God who loves all of his creation. Unfortunately, God is often portrayed as a vengeful, punishing God, which is far from the truth. God is love, and he sent his only Son Jesus to die a horrible death in our place to eternally redeem mankind from our wrong thoughts, speech, and actions.
“In these pages is the proof that our Father God wants to be involved if we will let him in our everyday life, whether our current situation is large or small. The author calls them 'winsights!'
“He assures us that although some of these testimonies carry a seemingly incredible heavy-duty message and may even seem far-fetched, all the accounts listed within the chapters of this book were experienced personally by him, his family, and his friends. He confirms that they are the absolute, amazing truth to the goodness of a supernatural Creator, Father God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Malcolm Blowes’s new book is a heartening reminder of God’s presence and goodness in the everyday lives of His people.
Consumers can purchase “Some of My Personal WinSights Into God: Reflections on the Goodness of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Some of My Personal WinSights Into God: Reflections on the Goodness of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories