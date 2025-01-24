Malcolm Blowes’s Newly Released “Some of My Personal WinSights Into God: Reflections on the Goodness of God” is an Inspiring Collection of Personal Testimonies

“Some of My Personal WinSights Into God: Reflections on the Goodness of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Malcolm Blowes is a compelling narrative of personal encounters with God, showcasing His goodness and power through the author’s experiences as a missionary.