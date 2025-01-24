Carol Vankirk’s Newly Released "Not Done Yet: The Extraordinary Legacy of an Ordinary Woman" is an Inspiring Reflection on Purpose and God’s Enduring Presence.
“Not Done Yet: The Extraordinary Legacy of an Ordinary Woman” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Vankirk is a heartfelt exploration of God’s profound wisdom and the legacy of hope that grows from an intimate relationship with Him.
Hendersonville, TN, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Not Done Yet: The Extraordinary Legacy of an Ordinary Woman,” an inspiring reflection on the extraordinary ways God works through ordinary lives, is the creation of published author, Carol Vankirk.
Carol Vankirk shares, “This is a book about an amazing journey into the heart and mind of an Almighty God. It is an unfinished story with a legacy of hope emerging in its pages. It is unfinished because God is not done yet with all of mankind. He is such a big yet wonderful God, with purpose for every life He creates. He simply won’t be done revealing truth to us, teaching us things of eternal value, pursuing, redeeming, and helping us in all matters of life. We have an extraordinary God, who delights in telling His story to ordinary people.
“In the pages of this book, you will read some scriptures which reveal the profound wisdom and deep abiding love of a great God. You will read about His truths—truths that come with a promise that every generation can know these very truths for themselves. The hope is that this simple little book will be read, not only by the author’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and generations yet unborn, but by anyone who comes across it, and may all find some insight and affirmation to hold on to.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Vankirk’s new book is a heartfelt invitation to discover God’s purpose, embrace His truths, and leave a meaningful legacy of faith for generations to come.
Consumers can purchase “Not Done Yet: The Extraordinary Legacy of an Ordinary Woman” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Not Done Yet: The Extraordinary Legacy of an Ordinary Woman,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
