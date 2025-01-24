Gwendolyn Johnson’s Newly Released "Zuri’s First Road Trip" is a Delightful Tale of Curiosity and Discovery Through a Young Child’s Eyes
“Zuri’s First Road Trip” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gwendolyn Johnson is an engaging story that invites readers to join a curious two-year-old on an exciting journey filled with learning, family, and adventure.
Lakeville, MN, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Zuri’s First Road Trip”: a heartwarming children’s story that captures the wonder of a toddler’s first big adventure. “Zuri’s First Road Trip” is the creation of published author, Gwendolyn Johnson, a dedicated grandmother of seven.
Johnson shares, “Welcome to the world of Zuri. As a two-year-old little girl, Zuri is curious to explore life as a toddler. She loves animals and is very interested in what they eat, and she has many questions on this trip.
“This book is about Zuri going on her first road trip and seeing the world through her own eyes and her own understanding.
“Zuri welcomes you to ride along with her as she travels with her parents to visit her aunt and cousins.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gwendolyn Johnson’s new book offers a fun and engaging narrative that highlights the boundless curiosity of young children and the joy of family connections.
Consumers can purchase “Zuri’s First Road Trip” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Zuri’s First Road Trip,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
