Paula Gilliland’s Newly Released “Our Life Stories and ARMY STORIES” is a Heartfelt Collection of Life Experiences Through Military Life and Family Moments
“Our Life Stories and ARMY STORIES” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula Gilliland is a collection of inspiring and uplifting stories that offer a glimpse into the joys and challenges of military life and family life.
Clarksville, TN, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Our Life Stories and ARMY STORIES”: an inspiring and heartwarming collection of personal stories that capture the author’s experiences living through life’s challenges, especially the adventures of being a military spouse. “Our Life Stories and ARMY STORIES” is the creation of published author, Paula Gilliland, a Christian homemaker living in Clarksville, Tennessee. She grew up in the little town of Tell City, Indiana; this is where she met her high-school sweetheart. She had the dream of one day being a wife and mother. Soon after graduating from high school, she fulfilled the wife part. Paula spent a lot of her life on the go with her family after her husband joined the military. After twenty years, they made their home in Clarksville.
Gilliland shares, “This book is a collection of the author’s true life stories. It is an inspiration to others to go through life’s challenges. Many of these stories will create a smile or even make you laugh as you read through the happenings around the homestead. The book is meant to give the reader some cheer and happiness as it points out many of life’s everyday happenings.
“Our Life Stories and Army Stories is a book to inspire you to think on the positive things in your own life and world and to help you create some memories of your own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula Gilliland’s new book is a beautiful reminder to appreciate life’s simple joys and the importance of creating cherished memories.
Consumers can purchase “Our Life Stories and ARMY STORIES” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Life Stories and ARMY STORIES,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
