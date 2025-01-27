Tullius’s Newly Released “In the Words of Our Founders and Other Historians, Philosophers, and Statesmen” is a Compelling Look at Moral Foundations

“In the Words of Our Founders and Other Historians, Philosophers, and Statesmen: Select Writings Defining the Verity of the American Experience: 1804-1833” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tullius is an incisive collection of writings and reflections examining the principles and challenges that shaped America’s political and moral landscape, with commentary on their enduring relevance today.