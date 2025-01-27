Nell Glasser Smith’s Newly Released "Black Mingo" is a Captivating Historical Fiction Mystery Set in the Low Country of South Carolina
“Black Mingo” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nell Glasser Smith is a thought-provoking and suspenseful tale that weaves intrigue, secrets, and drama into a richly atmospheric story.
Mebane, NC, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Black Mingo”: a compelling work of historical fiction that blends mystery and intrigue within the evocative setting of South Carolina’s Low Country. “Black Mingo” is the creation of published author, Nell Glasser Smith, a dedicated mother and grandmother.
Nell Glasser Smith shares, “'Black Mingo' is historic fiction mystery that draws the reader into a dark story set in the Low Country of South Carolina. In Black Mingo, we meet a myriad of characters. Somewhere in-between majestic, live oaks and waters running deep, trouble looms on every horizon where they are concerned. Nothing and everything is ever enough, and they will stop at nothing to get what they want. That is until their secrets are exposed, and then, it will be too late. This is the thriller that offers to be thought-provoking and a draw to make the reader want more. This book does not disappoint.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nell Glasser Smith’s new book delivers an unforgettable exploration of the complexities of human ambition and the consequences of hidden truths. With vivid descriptions and an engaging plot, readers will find themselves fully immersed in the mysteries of Black Mingo.
Consumers can purchase “Black Mingo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Black Mingo,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
