Project Hosts Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Paving the Way for Cloud Compliance in the Government Sector
Project Hosts, a provider of a Platform as a Service (GSS One) which allows you to inherit security controls required to meet the compliance standards for HITRUST, StateRAMP, FedRAMP, and DoD Impact Levels 2, 4 or 5, celebrates 20 year anniversary.
Goldsboro, NC, January 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Project Hosts, a leader in providing cloud-based compliance solutions for independent software vendors (ISVs), is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary of helping businesses navigate the complex world of cloud compliance. Over the past two decades, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for SaaS providers seeking to achieve compliance with a variety of industry standards, including HITRUST, StateRAMP, FedRAMP, and DoD Impact Levels 2, 4, and 5.
Founded in 2005, Project Hosts initially focused on providing online demonstrations of Microsoft Project. At a time when cloud computing was in its infancy and the term "cloud" was primarily associated with weather, the company quickly recognized the critical importance of cybersecurity and compliance in the growing online space. As cloud technology evolved, Project Hosts shifted its focus to help organizations meet the increasing demand for secure, compliant solutions.
“When FedRAMP was first introduced, we saw it as a game-changing standard and realized the need for specialized support for SaaS providers who wanted to serve the US government,” said Scott Chapman CEO of Project Hosts. “We pivoted our business to become a key enabler of FedRAMP and DoD IL5 compliance, and in recent years, we have solidified our position as the leading turnkey solution provider for SaaS vendors seeking these critical authorizations.”
Today, Project Hosts offers its flagship Platform as a Service (GSS One), a secure, scalable platform that allows SaaS providers to inherit the security controls needed to meet rigorous compliance standards quickly, efficiently, and economically. The company’s suite of Compliance-as-a-Service offerings has empowered dozens of SaaS providers to achieve or pursue FedRAMP and DoD authorizations, enabling them to expand their market reach and better serve government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels.
“Thanks to our authorized PaaS and comprehensive compliance offerings, Project Hosts has helped SaaS providers break through the barriers of cloud security compliance,” continued Scott. “We’ve been proud to be at the forefront of enabling these companies to meet the toughest standards in the industry, and with our continued focus on innovation and service, we are more confident than ever in the future of Project Hosts.”
As the company celebrates its 20-year milestone, Project Hosts remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that simplify the compliance process for cloud-based applications, providing organizations with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.
