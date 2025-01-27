Beckham Miller’s New Book, "Moosh & Goose's Adventure to Gnome Island," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Pals Who Must Prove Their Manners to Visit Their Friend
Lake Saint Louis, MO, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Beckham Miller, a Missouri native and avid writer, has completed his most recent book, “Moosh & Goose's Adventure to Gnome Island”: an adorable story that centers around Moosh and Goose, two friends who set off on a thrilling journey to visit their dear friend on Gnome Island. But along the way, they’ll have to prove their manners if they have any hope of getting to their destination.
“‘Moosh & Goose’s Adventure to Gnome Island’ is a tale of two unlikely pals who are traveling to visit their friend, Zelda,” writes Miller. “During their travels, they encounter new friends who ask them to use their manners to continue their adventure and finally make it to Gnome Island for a wonderful picnic. Get your manners ready to help Moosh and Goose and show their new friends how manners are helpful, polite, and kind.”
Published by Fulton Books, Beckham Miller’s book will captivate young readers as they follow Moosh and Goose on their epic quest to visit their friend, while learning all about proper manners and kindness along the way. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Miller’s story to life, “Moosh & Goose’s Adventure to Gnome Island” is sure to delight readers of all ages, serving as a brilliant reminder of the importance of proper manners and helping others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Moosh & Goose's Adventure to Gnome Island” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Moosh & Goose’s Adventure to Gnome Island’ is a tale of two unlikely pals who are traveling to visit their friend, Zelda,” writes Miller. “During their travels, they encounter new friends who ask them to use their manners to continue their adventure and finally make it to Gnome Island for a wonderful picnic. Get your manners ready to help Moosh and Goose and show their new friends how manners are helpful, polite, and kind.”
Published by Fulton Books, Beckham Miller’s book will captivate young readers as they follow Moosh and Goose on their epic quest to visit their friend, while learning all about proper manners and kindness along the way. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Miller’s story to life, “Moosh & Goose’s Adventure to Gnome Island” is sure to delight readers of all ages, serving as a brilliant reminder of the importance of proper manners and helping others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Moosh & Goose's Adventure to Gnome Island” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories