Dora Imas’s New Book, "Daniel Starts Helping His Mother," is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy Who Does Everything He Can to Help His Mother When She Feels Sick One Day
Niles, IL, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dora Imas, a computer scientist who lives in Chicago with her husband and enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren, has completed her most recent book, “Daniel Starts Helping His Mother”: a captivating story of a young boy who tries to think of ways he can help his mother out when she feels ill one day in order to thank her for all the ways in which she ensures their family and home are both happy.
“Daniel has a great family,” writes Imas. “His Mother works hard to take care of him and the family, making everyone happy and comfortable at home. Sometimes his Mother asks for his help but Daniel is too busy with his toys. One day Daniel’s Mother does not come to pick him up from school. She doesn’t feel well. Daniel starts thinking how he can help. Is there anything he could do? Daniel finds many ways to step up and help his Mother. This makes her happy and the whole family too!”
Published by Fulton Books, Dora Imas’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to pass along her values and lessons from her shared Jewish, Russian, and American roots, so that young readers can learn the key to having a meaningful and happy life.
With colorful and vibrant artwork that bring Imas’s story to life, “Daniel Starts Helping His Mother” is sure to delight readers of all ages, reminding them of the importance of helping others, especially one’s parents.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Daniel Starts Helping His Mother” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
