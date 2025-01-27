Maggie Roberts’s New Book, "Sincerely Yours," Follows a Young Woman Who Finds Herself Torn Between Two Intense Loves, Only to Discover Both Could be in Jeopardy
New York, NY, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maggie Roberts, a loving wife of twenty-six years who lives in the great state of Missouri and has three daughters, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, has completed her most recent book, “Sincerely Yours”: a poignant novel that centers around a young woman who, while waiting for her lover to return from an overseas tour, finds herself falling for another, only to find her life further upended by circumstances out of her control that will result in her making a difficult decision.
“It’s the early 1970s New England, where the lovely but naïve Stefanie Parker fancies herself in love with Phillip Stafford, an attractive, mild-mannered Army private,” writes Maggie. “However, their love is soon put on hold when Phil is sent to Germany to serve a two-year tour.
“Stefanie, convinced that she is destined for a long and lonely wait, receives a welcome call from her best friend, the charmingly Southern Lynn Swanson. Lynn has finished college and is moving back to Connecticut, providing the perfect opportunity for the girls to finally share an apartment. Lynn is quick to land herself a job in Hartford and settles into the world of advertising with her handsome new boss, Chase Atkins.
“All goes smoothly until an unexpected errand takes Stefanie to the airport, where she collides with incredibly arrogant yet irresistible Brent McKenna. Their accidental meeting appears to be an isolated one until Stefanie learns that he is a former employee and friend of Chase Atkins, visiting Hartford for the purpose of getting his old job back. Chase rehires him, with the stipulation that he and Lynn will work as a team. Lynn immediately resents him, and the power struggle begins.
“Stefanie, by this time, is fighting a battle of her own, between her love for Phil and her unrelenting attraction to Brent, who eventually wears on her inhibitions. This causes a seemingly irreparable rift between herself and Lynn, who thinks she is being selfish and unfair to everyone concerned.
“In the meantime, Brent is sent to London to open the new office for Atkins & Associates, happy in the delusion that his rival (Phil) is at last out of the picture. During his absence, Stefanie finally finds the courage to write the letter that will end her relationship with Phil, only to find out later that something went terribly wrong, threatening not only Brent’s love for her but also his very life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maggie Roberts’s book will transport readers as they follow Stefanie’s journey in following her heart to discover where her true feelings lie, and how her decision will forever impact her life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Sincerely Yours” promises to leave readers spellbound, delivering a poignant and heartfelt examination of the unexpected twists that love can take on.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Sincerely Yours” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“It’s the early 1970s New England, where the lovely but naïve Stefanie Parker fancies herself in love with Phillip Stafford, an attractive, mild-mannered Army private,” writes Maggie. “However, their love is soon put on hold when Phil is sent to Germany to serve a two-year tour.
“Stefanie, convinced that she is destined for a long and lonely wait, receives a welcome call from her best friend, the charmingly Southern Lynn Swanson. Lynn has finished college and is moving back to Connecticut, providing the perfect opportunity for the girls to finally share an apartment. Lynn is quick to land herself a job in Hartford and settles into the world of advertising with her handsome new boss, Chase Atkins.
“All goes smoothly until an unexpected errand takes Stefanie to the airport, where she collides with incredibly arrogant yet irresistible Brent McKenna. Their accidental meeting appears to be an isolated one until Stefanie learns that he is a former employee and friend of Chase Atkins, visiting Hartford for the purpose of getting his old job back. Chase rehires him, with the stipulation that he and Lynn will work as a team. Lynn immediately resents him, and the power struggle begins.
“Stefanie, by this time, is fighting a battle of her own, between her love for Phil and her unrelenting attraction to Brent, who eventually wears on her inhibitions. This causes a seemingly irreparable rift between herself and Lynn, who thinks she is being selfish and unfair to everyone concerned.
“In the meantime, Brent is sent to London to open the new office for Atkins & Associates, happy in the delusion that his rival (Phil) is at last out of the picture. During his absence, Stefanie finally finds the courage to write the letter that will end her relationship with Phil, only to find out later that something went terribly wrong, threatening not only Brent’s love for her but also his very life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maggie Roberts’s book will transport readers as they follow Stefanie’s journey in following her heart to discover where her true feelings lie, and how her decision will forever impact her life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Sincerely Yours” promises to leave readers spellbound, delivering a poignant and heartfelt examination of the unexpected twists that love can take on.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Sincerely Yours” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories