Jan Seeley’s New Book, "Staying Still," is a Poignant Series of Poems and Letters That Follows the Author’s Search for Meaning Through Quiet Reflection of Nature
Elmira, NY, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jan Seeley, a former contemplative nun and a retired teacher of the Montessori Method, has completed her most recent book, “Staying Still: A Contemplative's Search for Meaning”: a stirring collection of poems and letters written over four decades in an effort to discover the meaning of life’s challenges through nature’s symbols.
Seeley shares, “It is my hope that the reader can put herself/himself in my place just by reading the descriptions of what I see and experience before me and then be refreshed spiritually.
“For those of us running around, multitasking outside the walls, may these writings encourage us to slow down, watch the water move, and consider the meaning of life that nature and life experiences have to offer us.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jan Seeley’s book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they journey through the author’s tapestry of vivid language and prose. With each entry, Seeley hopes to inspire readers to long for quiet and stillness in their lives, thus helping to promote spiritual growth.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Staying Still: A Contemplative's Search for Meaning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
