Kymberly Kaslar’s New Book, "Faith Heal Love," is a Powerful Novel That Follows Teagan Who, After Losing Everything in Her Life, Embarks on a Trip to Find Healing
Antelope, CA, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kymberly Kaslar, who resides in Northern California, where she enjoys car events, traveling, reading, and spending time with her friends and her two cats, Bastet and Bishop, has completed her most recent book, “Faith Heal Love”: a stirring tale that centers around one woman’s expedition to Ireland, Italy, and Sweden in order to find the spiritual and emotional healing she requires after suffering at the hands of an abuser, then a cheating husband and losing everything precious to her in the world.
Originally from Fayetteville, Arkansas, author Kymberly Kaslar has called Northern California home for thirty-two years. She has been a civil servant to the state of California for over twenty-five years, but writing has always been her passion. She hopes her stories of surviving grief and abuse would help others find faith in God and in themselves. She has always been a car enthusiast, thanks to her mom and her love of Ford and Italian cars. After her mother’s passing in 2012, she formed Dreams and Drivers Inc. to incorporate her love of cars around bringing awareness to pancreatic cancer with monthly car and coffee events and car shows.
“How many times can a person survive having the rug jerked out from under themselves?” writes Kaslar. “Teagan became a widow at thirty-five, then became the victim of an abusive sociopathic manipulator who destroyed the young widow physically, emotionally, and financially. After years of abuse, she is finally free of Alex and is happily married and enjoying life and upcoming retirement with Jake. Then like a bad dream, Teagan gets her world turned upside down for the third time.
“In a fifteen-year span, she loses her husband, gets involved with a serial abuser, loses a child, loses her mother to pancreatic cancer, gets married, and then he turns out to be a lying, cheating, lazy narcissist!
“How could God let this happen to her? What signs did she miss? How the hell could this happen again?
“Realizing that God removed Jake at the right time and protected her, she took a different ‘healing’ approach. With the coaxing of her newly divorced friend Valo who had returned to Sweden, she decided to make this forced new chapter about having the faith to take care of herself by any means possible and lean into her faith for more guidance so she could heal and check her baggage, let go of all the past, and find the blessings that these tribulations have given her. Teagan realized that regardless of the pain and suffering, she was alive and needed to learn how to enjoy life. First up, she embarked on a divorce vacation to Ireland, Italy, and Sweden. Lastly, Teagan hoped to learn to love again and be loved.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kymberly Kaslar’s book is a poignant story filled with painful, gut-wrenching lessons, loss, tears, self-reflection, healing, forgiveness, romance, and finding real love. Candid and emotionally stirring, Kaslar shares her story with the hope of helping survivors of grief and abuse find faith in God and in themselves once more.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Faith Heal Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
