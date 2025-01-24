Author Stephanie Young-Helou’s New Book, "Thanksgiving at My Brother's House," is a Charming Story About One Man’s Odd Way of Preparing Thanksgiving Dinner for His Family
Recent release “Thanksgiving at My Brother's House” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephanie Young-Helou is a captivating tale that centers around a family who prepare their Thanksgiving dinner in an unusual way. From cooking a turkey in the dryer to boiling potatoes in the hot tub, each cooking method is more creative and zanier as the next.
Pendleton, IN, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Young-Helou has completed her new book, “Thanksgiving at My Brother's House”: a delightful story that follows a young man and his parents who arrive at this brother’s house for Thanksgiving, only to discover his brother is preparing their meal in very unorthodox and hilarious ways.
“This year, my brother, Spencer, is hosting his first Thanksgiving dinner,” writes Stephanie. “With Spencer as the chef, it’s bound to be full of surprises. What are those strange noises coming from inside the house? And where is he cooking the…turkey, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, and dinner rolls?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephanie Young-Helou’s riveting tale will delight readers of all ages as they discover all of the whacky and uproarious methods used to cook a delicious Thanksgiving meal. With colorful artwork to help bring Stephanie’s tale to life, “Thanksgiving at My Brother’s House” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, helping them learn how not to prepare their next big holiday feast.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Thanksgiving at My Brother's House” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
