Author Stephanie Young-Helou’s New Book, "Thanksgiving at My Brother's House," is a Charming Story About One Man’s Odd Way of Preparing Thanksgiving Dinner for His Family

Recent release “Thanksgiving at My Brother's House” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephanie Young-Helou is a captivating tale that centers around a family who prepare their Thanksgiving dinner in an unusual way. From cooking a turkey in the dryer to boiling potatoes in the hot tub, each cooking method is more creative and zanier as the next.