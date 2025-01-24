Author Titi Ramirez’s New Book, "Boss Kids," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Learn How to Apply Themselves in Order to Become Their Own Boss
Recent release “Boss Kids” from Newman Springs Publishing author Titi Ramirez is a captivating tale that follows Jake and Jill, two siblings who want to go into business together and become their own boss. With the help of their Titi, the two learn the ins and outs of running a successful business and begin selling their own crafts.
Midlothian, IL, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Titi Ramirez has completed her new book “Boss Kids”: an adorable story that follows two siblings who decide to go into business and become their own bosses with the help of their aunt.
“Did anyone ever tell you that you can be a boss, just like the grown-ups in your life? You can make your own spending money and be a boss just like them. Let us show you what we did step by step so you can turn your ideas into a business and become boss kids, like us.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Titi Ramirez’s engaging book is inspired by the author’s nephew, who asked her how he too could become a boss and work for himself like she does. With colorful artwork and insightful tips and advice, “Boss Kids” is the perfect tool for any young readers interested in pursuing the journey of being an entrepreneur and starting their own business.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Boss Kids” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
