Author Titi Ramirez’s New Book, "Boss Kids," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Learn How to Apply Themselves in Order to Become Their Own Boss

Recent release “Boss Kids” from Newman Springs Publishing author Titi Ramirez is a captivating tale that follows Jake and Jill, two siblings who want to go into business together and become their own boss. With the help of their Titi, the two learn the ins and outs of running a successful business and begin selling their own crafts.