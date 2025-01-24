Author Van Taylor’s New Book, “I Found Du Bois W. E. B. Thanks to the N-word,” is a Creative and Poetic Autobiography That Takes Readers Into the World of the Author
Recent release “I Found Du Bois W. E. B. Thanks to the N-word” from Newman Springs Publishing author Van Taylor is an immersive and engaging autobiography that shares the authors lived experiences and views of the world.
New Stanton, PA, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Van Taylor, who has a passion for observing and studying events, has completed his new book, “I Found Du Bois W. E. B. Thanks to the N-word”: a compelling autobiography that encourages readers to expand their notions of the world.
Author Van Taylor writes, “A great man of common nature, a familiar style, an extraordinary stature, and integrity. We had crossed paths before, then I didn’t know who he was. I was a man of thirty-eight or forty years of age. I had heard of his name before; however, I knew nothing about his deeds. I was in the state of Pennsylvania, on Market Street in the city of Philadelphia, in search of a restaurant. It was a beautiful summer day, not extremely hot. It was warm enough, just right to enjoy walking around, exploring the area. I wanted to find the best cheesesteak sandwich in the state of Philadelphia.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Van Taylor’s thought-provoking work inspires readers to thinking bigger while still noticing the little things that make up the world around them.
