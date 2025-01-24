Author Tamara Grether’s New Book, "The Little Duck Can Dance," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Duckling Who Discovers All It Takes to do Something Well is Passion
Recent release “The Little Duck Can Dance” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tamara Grether is a captivating story of a young duck who is upset at the fact that he can’t do anything as well as his siblings. Driven by this feeling, he sets out to find something he’s the best at and learns an important lesson along the way.
Shelbyville, KY, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tamara Grether, a loving grandmother of seven who has always dreamed of being an author, has completed her new book, “The Little Duck Can Dance”: a riveting story of a young duckling who learns a valuable life lesson about the importance of doing things with a sense of love and passion instead of only striving to be better than others.
“‘The Little Duck Can Dance’ follows a small, lonely duck from a large family who feels he is not as good as his older brothers and sisters at anything,” writes Grether. “This causes him to go in search of something that he can do really well, something he can be proud of. During his search, he learns that being good at something comes from really loving what he’s doing, not being better at it, and that sharing what he loves makes it all the more special.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tamara Grether’s compelling tale will transport readers as they follow along on the little duck’s search for his special talent, and what makes him unique. With colorful artwork designed to help bring Grether’s story to life, “The Little Duck Can Dance” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them discover what it means to truly love whatever activity or hobby they pursue.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Little Duck Can Dance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
