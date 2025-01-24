Author Tamara Grether’s New Book, "The Little Duck Can Dance," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Duckling Who Discovers All It Takes to do Something Well is Passion

Recent release “The Little Duck Can Dance” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tamara Grether is a captivating story of a young duck who is upset at the fact that he can’t do anything as well as his siblings. Driven by this feeling, he sets out to find something he’s the best at and learns an important lesson along the way.