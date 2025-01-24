Author Rodney A. Carter’s New Book, "The Adventures of Chocolate Bar and Gingersnaps," is a Book to Help Get Kids Into Learning New Languages
Recent release “The Adventures of Chocolate Bar and Gingersnaps” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rodney A. Carter is an educational book for children.
Las Vegas, NV, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rodney A. Carter, a proud father and grand father, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Chocolate Bar and Gingersnaps”: a charming book created to help children understand other languages and get interested in speaking them, tying together animals with Spanish.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rodney A. Carter’s educational book is a wonderful starting point to help kids get interested in learning Spanish and maybe help them seek out other books of a similar nature to expand their horizons.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Chocolate Bar and Gingersnaps” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rodney A. Carter’s educational book is a wonderful starting point to help kids get interested in learning Spanish and maybe help them seek out other books of a similar nature to expand their horizons.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Chocolate Bar and Gingersnaps” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories