Author Kittredge McKee’s New Book, “Return,” Explores the Complex Journeys of the Civil War Era, as Soldiers, Scouts, and Settlers Grapple with Identity, Duty, & Healing
Recent release “Return” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kittredge McKee is a fascinating historical fiction that brings to life the struggles of soldiers, settlers, and scouts in the Nebraska Territory during the American Civil War. Containing a host of characters, each of them must navigate their own complicated paths toward survival, healing, and self-discovery.
New York, NY, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kittredge McKee has completed her new book, “Return”: an immersive historical novel set in the harsh and tumultuous landscape of the Nebraska Territory during the American Civil War, weaving together the stories of several compelling characters—each struggling with their own battles—against the backdrop of a nation in turmoil.
“Early in the spring of 1864, life suddenly becomes complicated, and more than a little confusing, for Corporal Thomas Buchanan,” writes McKee. “Returning to Fort Kearny along the Overland Road, after a brief posting at Fort Laramie, Corporal Buchanan stops at Fort Cottonwood. Expecting a simple visit with old friends, the corporal, instead, finds himself thrust into an odd and troublesome assignment by the commander of the fort.
“As a result, Buchanan must embark on a complex and difficult journey, fraught with unexpected twists and turns. It is a ninety-mile journey that will test his mind and his mettle every step of the way as he returns to Fort Kearny.”
As Corporal Buchanan embarks on his journey, readers will also follow the lives of Captain Jack Connell, who struggles to restore order at Fort Kearny, Lieutenant Frank Halliday, who fights to protect his marriage and leadership role, and Frankie Harding, who finds herself confronting the ghosts of her past as she works to build a life in the Sand Hills.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kittredge McKee’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow the lives of struggles of those trying to find their way in one of the most turbulent eras of American history. With a vivid cast of characters interwoven into an intricate plot brimming with historical depth, “Return” explores how the past informs the present and the powerful necessity of moving forward, even when it means returning to the places and memories once left behind.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Return” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Early in the spring of 1864, life suddenly becomes complicated, and more than a little confusing, for Corporal Thomas Buchanan,” writes McKee. “Returning to Fort Kearny along the Overland Road, after a brief posting at Fort Laramie, Corporal Buchanan stops at Fort Cottonwood. Expecting a simple visit with old friends, the corporal, instead, finds himself thrust into an odd and troublesome assignment by the commander of the fort.
“As a result, Buchanan must embark on a complex and difficult journey, fraught with unexpected twists and turns. It is a ninety-mile journey that will test his mind and his mettle every step of the way as he returns to Fort Kearny.”
As Corporal Buchanan embarks on his journey, readers will also follow the lives of Captain Jack Connell, who struggles to restore order at Fort Kearny, Lieutenant Frank Halliday, who fights to protect his marriage and leadership role, and Frankie Harding, who finds herself confronting the ghosts of her past as she works to build a life in the Sand Hills.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kittredge McKee’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow the lives of struggles of those trying to find their way in one of the most turbulent eras of American history. With a vivid cast of characters interwoven into an intricate plot brimming with historical depth, “Return” explores how the past informs the present and the powerful necessity of moving forward, even when it means returning to the places and memories once left behind.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Return” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories