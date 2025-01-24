Author Kittredge McKee’s New Book, “Return,” Explores the Complex Journeys of the Civil War Era, as Soldiers, Scouts, and Settlers Grapple with Identity, Duty, & Healing

Recent release “Return” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kittredge McKee is a fascinating historical fiction that brings to life the struggles of soldiers, settlers, and scouts in the Nebraska Territory during the American Civil War. Containing a host of characters, each of them must navigate their own complicated paths toward survival, healing, and self-discovery.