Tessa Moore’s Book, "Seven Sisters, Finding Home," is the Tale of 7 Sisters Torn Apart by Life, Where the Oldest Sister Must Fight and Journey to Bring Them Back Together
Recent release “Seven Sisters, Finding Home” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tessa Moore is the story of seven sisters who are torn apart when their parents die in a horrific accident and the oldest journey to protect them.
New York, NY, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tessa Moore, a mother, grandmother, and wife who likes time on the road and in nature, has completed her new book, “Seven Sisters, Finding Home”: a gripping story following Sierra, the oldest girl of seven, after a life changing accident leaves her and her sisters orphans, and under threat from dark and evil forces, forcing her to train and harness the powers within her so that she may not just protect them but find safety for her family.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tessa Moore’s potent tale is told from her perspective as she trains and fights against forces that no girl should be forced to go through, but has to grow into a protector and even a warrior that has to defeat this dangerous evil to ensure the good of everyone.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “Seven Sisters, Finding Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
