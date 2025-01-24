Author Daniel Niclas’s New Book, "Founding of an Empire," Follows an Ordinary Man Whose Life is Forever Changed as He Gets Swept Up Into an Intergalactic Coup
Recent release “Founding of an Empire” from Newman Springs Publishing author Daniel Niclas is a captivating sci-fi novel that centers around Sam, an ordinary man whose innocent act of kindness ends up pulling him into a galactic war. After helping restore the galactic throne to its rightful ruler, Sam is given an unbelievable gift that he will have to learn how to use for good.
Robertsdale, AL, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Niclas, a veteran of the US Navy who currently lives down South with his wife of fifteen years, as well as their dog and two cats, has completed his new book, “Founding of an Empire”: a compelling tale that follows an average Earth man who ends up getting involved in a galactic war, leading to him controlling an entire empire he will need help ruling.
“This story is about Sam, who always helps the underdog,” writes Niclas. “This time, the underdog is someone wearing a suit of armor unlike any he has seen before. Because he helped, he was asked to restore the galactic throne to its rightful heir after a galactic coup killed Jane’s father, who sat on the throne.
“A year later, he returns home to the wife and family he left on Earth. This story captures his return home and the founding of his own empire. Jane granted him this empire on the eve of his return home as a thank you for all his help in restoring her family to its rightful place in the galaxy.
“You see his dedication to his new title and the people he is now responsible for and how he builds the Empire Galactic East with the help of his friends, family, and those who joined him on his journey across the galaxy.
“Next time, we will see Sam building his empire into a formidable force for good.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Daniel Niclas’s enthralling tale is the first in a planned series of four novels, following the evolution of Sam and his empire. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Founding of an Empire” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats and eager for more for long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Founding of an Empire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
