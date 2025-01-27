T.a Wilder & Teacher A. Kemevor’s New Book, "The End-Time Book," Has the Revelatory Truth About What God Has Foreordained to Happen According to His Eternal Sovereignty
Recent release “The End-Time Book” from Newman Springs Publishing author T.A Wilder & Teacher A. Kemevor is an informative book in terms of exposing the coming lying events of the Antichrist.
Doniphan, MO, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T.A Wilder & Teacher A. Kemevor, a duo that came together through their joint love of Christ, has completed their new book, “The End-Time Book”: a gripping insight into the end times of the this world, taking into account of the nations that seek to eliminate the nations of Isreal and by extension their people.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, T.A. Wilder & Teacher A. Kemevor’s cautionary tale seeks to clear the misunderstandings of certain words in Hebrew that when brought with the proper context expose new meanings while exposing the antichrist and the tactics he will use to secure power and cause the true end of everything.
Readers who wish to experience this warning of a work can purchase “The End-Time Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, T.A. Wilder & Teacher A. Kemevor’s cautionary tale seeks to clear the misunderstandings of certain words in Hebrew that when brought with the proper context expose new meanings while exposing the antichrist and the tactics he will use to secure power and cause the true end of everything.
Readers who wish to experience this warning of a work can purchase “The End-Time Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories