Author Gloria M. Gatling’s New Book, “PRAYERS PRAYED: Prepandemic, During the Pandemic and Postpandemic,” is a Series of Prayers to Help Readers Connect with the Lord
Recent release “PRAYERS PRAYED: Prepandemic, During the Pandemic and Postpandemic” from Covenant Books author Gloria M. Gatling is a collection of prayers and reflections used by the author during times of need in order to help her focus on her faith and center her life around God and his salvation.
Virginia Beach, VA, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gloria M. Gatling, a two-time survivor of breast cancer and loving wife of forty-five years who has been blessed with three children and six grandchildren, has completed her new book, “PRAYERS PRAYED: Prepandemic, During the Pandemic and Postpandemic”: a poignant series of prayers and ruminations the author has developed in order to enter into the presence of the Lord and connect with the Savior on a deeper level.
Author Gloria M. Gatling lives in Virginia Beach and is twice retired from financial institutions and the school system. She served twenty-one years as a preacher, teacher, evangelist, and vocalist at a correctional prison facility. Through all of her works, she is a licensed and ordained minister and actively serves with the clergy team in her home church. Gloria graduated from Norfolk State University (HBCU); Tabernacle Baptist Bible College Seminary, Old Dominion University; and Kea’s Business College. The author also studied at the Institute of Literature and Writing and D. James Kennedy School of Evangelism.
“This book introduces the different prayers used as my morning devotions during the prepandemic, pandemic, and postpandemic days,” writes Gatling. “These writings speak about praying and entering into the presence of the Lord on personal levels, using various elements and diverse thoughts that are common prayer strategies utilized in the general population. These heart-provoking prayers and, of course, my prayer language hinges upon the fact that I need prayer always (‘Pray without ceasing’ [1 Thessalonians 5:17 KJV]). Remember our prayers are our communication and conversation with a mighty God. And as I search the scriptures, I am thirsting and searching for that closeness and full relationship that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ has already provided for me and you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gloria M. Gatling’s new book will enable readers to recognize the Lord on a personal level, providing strength during times of trial and weakness so that they can remember all that he provides for them. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Gatling hopes her collection will allow readers to experience divine worship and communication with the Lord at any time.
Readers can purchase “PRAYERS PRAYED: Prepandemic, During the Pandemic and Postpandemic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
