Author Gloria M. Gatling’s New Book, “PRAYERS PRAYED: Prepandemic, During the Pandemic and Postpandemic,” is a Series of Prayers to Help Readers Connect with the Lord

Recent release “PRAYERS PRAYED: Prepandemic, During the Pandemic and Postpandemic” from Covenant Books author Gloria M. Gatling is a collection of prayers and reflections used by the author during times of need in order to help her focus on her faith and center her life around God and his salvation.