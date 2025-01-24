Author Dr. Tawanda Lawrence’s New Book, "Allowing God to Write Your Love Story," Provides the Tools Needed for Christian Women Who Are Currently Seeking Marriage

Recent release “Allowing God to Write Your Love Story: Tools for Women Thriving in Their Singleness” from Covenant Books author Dr. Tawanda Lawrence is a practical guide designed to support single Christian women who long to be married but are struggling to find a partner, helping them transform how they approach their marital journey.