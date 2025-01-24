Author Dr. Tawanda Lawrence’s New Book, "Allowing God to Write Your Love Story," Provides the Tools Needed for Christian Women Who Are Currently Seeking Marriage
Recent release “Allowing God to Write Your Love Story: Tools for Women Thriving in Their Singleness” from Covenant Books author Dr. Tawanda Lawrence is a practical guide designed to support single Christian women who long to be married but are struggling to find a partner, helping them transform how they approach their marital journey.
Chicago, IL, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Tawanda Lawrence, the senior director of teaching and learning at a school district located in a suburb west of Chicago, Illinois, has completed her new book, “Allowing God to Write Your Love Story: Tools for Women Thriving in Their Singleness”: a comprehensive guide for single Christian women who desire marriage and seek a new approach for their path towards matrimony.
Dr. Tawanda Lawrence holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership from DePaul University, a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Roosevelt University, and a bachelor’s degree in music education from Eastern Illinois University. The author currently resides in Chicago, Illinois, where she is a longtime member of Fellowship Chicago Missionary Baptist Church and an active volunteer at the Greater Chicago Food Depository. She enjoys spending her free time with family and friends, traveling the world, playing piano, attending concerts and sporting events, exploring diverse cuisine, and relaxing at the spa.
“Are you a single woman who desires marriage but, year after year, or in some cases, decade after decade, your status has not changed?” writes Dr. Lawrence. “Being single longer than you anticipated could cause you to lose hope that God has an amazing husband in store for you. ‘Allowing God to Write Your Love Story: Tools for Women Thriving in Their Singleness’ is a quick read that provides practical tools grounded in Scripture, to help transform how single women approach their journey toward marriage.
“This book is for single Christian women of all races, ethnicities, and ages who have never been married, experienced divorce, or faced the death of a spouse. Current research reveals marriage is on the decline, and the likelihood of marriage drastically decreases as a person gets older. If you have been single for a while, this book will remind you that in spite of your circumstances, with God, all things are possible.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Tawanda Lawrence’s new book provides practical tools to help women transform how they approach their journey toward marriage. Drawing upon her own experiences, Dr. Lawrence candidly shares strategies she uses to combat the struggles she has encountered, helping readers discover how to thrive in their singleness.
Readers can purchase “Allowing God to Write Your Love Story: Tools for Women Thriving in Their Singleness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
