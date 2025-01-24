Author Stephen Huebner’s New Book, “A Word for Our Time: Psalm Essays and Poetry for the Soul,” Reflects Upon the Timeless Message of the Book of Psalms and the Bible
Recent release “A Word for Our Time: Psalm Essays and Poetry for the Soul” from Covenant Books author Stephen Huebner is a heartfelt collection of poems and ruminations exploring the teachings found within the Book of Psalms and the rest of the Bible, revealing how to apply these messages to one’s daily life.
Wharton, NJ, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Huebner, a loving husband and father of two who owns North Jersey Door Center, which has serviced the tri-state area for forty-five years, has completed his new book, “A Word for Our Time: Psalm Essays and Poetry for the Soul”: a stirring series that delves into the teachings found within the book of Psalms, offering readers a fascinating look at how these lessons can still be applicable to modern day life.
“The Psalms of the Bible are timeless,” writes Huebner. “They are prayers and meditations and conversations with God that are personal, sometimes lofty, sometimes raw. ‘A Word for Our Time’ explores these enduring ageless words and brings them into our time. They are for all people. Let’s explore them with some research and historical context along with anecdotal articles and poetry. Discover a wellspring of peace and connection to the source of life.
“It is not necessary to read this book in order (although it would make a good devotional in the Psalms). Perhaps you have a favorite psalm that needs a deeper dive, or you might be attracted to one of the titles. The world offers conflicting choices, ‘A Word for Our Time’ serves up clarity and direction with soul food for our wellbeing. For a timeless larger-than-life perspective, the author’s poetry is sprinkled with collected poetry from the last 500 years. Enter into these meditations so ancient words come alive and enter into your every day. Let ‘A Word for Our Time’ - be for your time.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephen Huebner’s new book will help readers gain a new understanding of God’s Holy Word, allowing them to re-center their lives around Christ and his teachings. Drawing from the author’s own personal research into Biblical tests, “A Word for Our Time” will encourage readers to open themselves up to the Lord, allowing his word to leave a lasting impact on their lives.
Readers can purchase “A Word for Our Time: Psalm Essays and Poetry for the Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The Psalms of the Bible are timeless,” writes Huebner. “They are prayers and meditations and conversations with God that are personal, sometimes lofty, sometimes raw. ‘A Word for Our Time’ explores these enduring ageless words and brings them into our time. They are for all people. Let’s explore them with some research and historical context along with anecdotal articles and poetry. Discover a wellspring of peace and connection to the source of life.
“It is not necessary to read this book in order (although it would make a good devotional in the Psalms). Perhaps you have a favorite psalm that needs a deeper dive, or you might be attracted to one of the titles. The world offers conflicting choices, ‘A Word for Our Time’ serves up clarity and direction with soul food for our wellbeing. For a timeless larger-than-life perspective, the author’s poetry is sprinkled with collected poetry from the last 500 years. Enter into these meditations so ancient words come alive and enter into your every day. Let ‘A Word for Our Time’ - be for your time.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephen Huebner’s new book will help readers gain a new understanding of God’s Holy Word, allowing them to re-center their lives around Christ and his teachings. Drawing from the author’s own personal research into Biblical tests, “A Word for Our Time” will encourage readers to open themselves up to the Lord, allowing his word to leave a lasting impact on their lives.
Readers can purchase “A Word for Our Time: Psalm Essays and Poetry for the Soul” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories