Author Diane M. Reed’s New Book, "Where the Gnomes Dwell," Follows a Group of Woodland Animals and Gnomes Who Come Together to Help Each Other in Their Time of Need

Recent release “Where the Gnomes Dwell” from Covenant Books author Diane M. Reed is a charming story of a group of gnomes who help an injured fawn and tree in their forest. But when a severe flood threatens the gnomes and their homes, the fawn and her animal friends return their kindness to help them through the storm.