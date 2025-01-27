Author Diane M. Reed’s New Book, "Where the Gnomes Dwell," Follows a Group of Woodland Animals and Gnomes Who Come Together to Help Each Other in Their Time of Need
Recent release “Where the Gnomes Dwell” from Covenant Books author Diane M. Reed is a charming story of a group of gnomes who help an injured fawn and tree in their forest. But when a severe flood threatens the gnomes and their homes, the fawn and her animal friends return their kindness to help them through the storm.
Orange Park, FL, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Diane M. Reed, a BS in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh, has completed her new book, “Where the Gnomes Dwell”: a delightful and heartfelt story of kindness and friendship that centers around a group of gnomes and forest animals who help out when they need it most.
Author Diane Reed has worked as an elementary school substitute teacher and has worked in a number of veterinarian clinics. Her proudest moments were volunteering in EARS (Emergency Animal Rescue Service), rescuing animals from natural disasters. Her latest work has been in the TNR (Trap Neuter Return) program for feral community cats. Currently, Diane lives in Orange Park, Florida, has two children and two grandchildren.
“When a fawn and a tree are hurt and in trouble, the gnomes come to their rescue,” writes Diane. “Then a storm comes and floods the gnomes’ home. The owl is waiting to protect them, and the owls’ mate flies to the deer for help. The gnomes are carried to the deer’s cave, where they all wait for the storm to subside. The question is; Where will the gnomes live now and who helps them? This is a story of kindness and the Golden Rule. The whimsical gnomes represent the hope that there could be little creatures that take care of the forest.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diane M. Reed’s new book combines the author’s love of children and animals, and promises to transport readers of all ages on a magical adventure to discover the importance of helping others. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Diane’s work to life, “Where the Gnomes Dwell” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Where the Gnomes Dwell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
