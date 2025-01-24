Author Dr. Kenneth R. Starkey’s New Book, “Indiana Boy: Memoir of a Psychologist,” is a Unique, In-Depth Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey Through Life
Recent release “Indiana Boy: Memoir of a Psychologist” from Page Publishing author Dr. Kenneth R. Starkey is a refreshingly candid account of one’s search for inner peace and a life of meaning amid a world of personal struggles, social change, and political upheaval.
Semmes, AL, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Kenneth R. Starkey, who was born and raised in the small Midwestern town of Columbus, Indiana, has completed his new book, “Indiana Boy: Memoir of a Psychologist”: a moving and powerful memoir that takes readers through the ups and downs of the author’s upbringing and career.
Born and raised in a small Midwestern town, Ken Starkey would live through the divorce of his parents, poverty, feelings of self-doubt, loneliness, shame, and despair—even his bout with depression. His trials would lead him to venture forth from the rather sheltered life of south-central Indiana and to undertake a journey of self-discovery that would forever change his life. Along the way, he’d discover a host of “teachers” who’d share with him their knowledge, insight, and wisdom. And his journey would result in a questioning of all those values by which he had been raised, and that had once shaped his life. He would learn to confront worldly attitudes of entitlement, materialism, greed, envy, and selfishness, and he’d examine the purpose of those institutions of family, marriage, school, church, and even government. In hopes of alleviating the pain and suffering of others, he would become a clinical psychologist.
Author Kenneth R. Starkey completed his bachelor’s studies through Indiana University–Purdue University of Indianapolis, (Indiana) and received his master’s degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, (Pennsylvania). He completed his doctoral training through the School of Psychology at Wright State University in Dayton, (Ohio). His predoctoral internship was completed through the Veteran’s Administration Medical Center of Lexington, (Kentucky), and his postdoctoral training through the Baptist Regional Medical Center of Corbin, (Kentucky). Dr. Starkey has served as a mental health professional for over forty years and currently works as a licensed clinical psychologist alongside his wife, Dr. Pamela Starkey, through their private offices in Mobile, (Alabama).
Dr. Starkey introduces his work, writing, “Every life has its story: some long, some short; some happy, some sad; some magical, some tragic. None of us can know in advance what life will bring or how our story might unfold. And why some people seem more blessed or more given to suffer than others is something we may never understand. But for me, questioning such matters has long been important as it has allowed me to learn more about life and to better embrace the world of which I am a part. Asking questions has helped bring me peace and contributed to a life of meaning.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Kenneth R. Starkey’s adjective tale invites readers to follow along as this Indiana boy learns how inner peace and meaning might be discovered through a life based on spiritual mindfulness, love, and service to others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Indiana Boy: Memoir of a Psychologist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born and raised in a small Midwestern town, Ken Starkey would live through the divorce of his parents, poverty, feelings of self-doubt, loneliness, shame, and despair—even his bout with depression. His trials would lead him to venture forth from the rather sheltered life of south-central Indiana and to undertake a journey of self-discovery that would forever change his life. Along the way, he’d discover a host of “teachers” who’d share with him their knowledge, insight, and wisdom. And his journey would result in a questioning of all those values by which he had been raised, and that had once shaped his life. He would learn to confront worldly attitudes of entitlement, materialism, greed, envy, and selfishness, and he’d examine the purpose of those institutions of family, marriage, school, church, and even government. In hopes of alleviating the pain and suffering of others, he would become a clinical psychologist.
Author Kenneth R. Starkey completed his bachelor’s studies through Indiana University–Purdue University of Indianapolis, (Indiana) and received his master’s degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, (Pennsylvania). He completed his doctoral training through the School of Psychology at Wright State University in Dayton, (Ohio). His predoctoral internship was completed through the Veteran’s Administration Medical Center of Lexington, (Kentucky), and his postdoctoral training through the Baptist Regional Medical Center of Corbin, (Kentucky). Dr. Starkey has served as a mental health professional for over forty years and currently works as a licensed clinical psychologist alongside his wife, Dr. Pamela Starkey, through their private offices in Mobile, (Alabama).
Dr. Starkey introduces his work, writing, “Every life has its story: some long, some short; some happy, some sad; some magical, some tragic. None of us can know in advance what life will bring or how our story might unfold. And why some people seem more blessed or more given to suffer than others is something we may never understand. But for me, questioning such matters has long been important as it has allowed me to learn more about life and to better embrace the world of which I am a part. Asking questions has helped bring me peace and contributed to a life of meaning.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Kenneth R. Starkey’s adjective tale invites readers to follow along as this Indiana boy learns how inner peace and meaning might be discovered through a life based on spiritual mindfulness, love, and service to others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Indiana Boy: Memoir of a Psychologist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories