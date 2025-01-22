SimplyCast Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Recertification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Privacy
Halifax, Canada, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SimplyCast, a leading provider of engagement automation solutions, is proud to announce its successful recertification for ISO 27001:2022, further solidifying its relentless commitment to data security and privacy for clients around the globe.
The ISO 27001 standard stands as a beacon for organizations striving to establish, implement, and uphold a robust information security management system (ISMS). By following this globally acknowledged guide, businesses are equipped to pinpoint and tackle vulnerabilities within their ISMS. This proactive approach not only bolsters security but also guarantees that sensitive data remains safeguarded to the highest standards. Embracing ISO 27001 means empowering your organization to protect what matters most.
This recertification represents SimplyCast’s strong commitment to maintaining the highest standards in information security management, privacy protection, and business continuity. In an era where data breaches and privacy issues are prevalent, SimplyCast stands out as a leader dedicated to providing secure, compliant, and innovative solutions tailored to meet the changing needs of their clients. They are not merely meeting standards; they are setting them.
Recognizing the critical importance of data integrity and confidentiality, SimplyCast understands the significant responsibilities it holds. The ISO certifications are a clear indication of the company’s proactive approach to data security, serving as a safeguard to protect sensitive client information with the utmost care and precision. SimplyCast’s engagement automation solutions not only meet compliance standards but also exceed expectations, enabling organizations to operate securely in an increasingly complex digital landscape.
"Receiving our recertifications for ISO 27001:2022 is a significant milestone for SimplyCast," stated Saeed El-Darahali, CEO and Founder of SimplyCast. "It underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our clients' data while adhering to the most rigorous industry standards in information security and privacy compliance."
The 2022 version of the ISO 27001 standard added 11 new controls to address new security threats and technological risks. These include crucial measures such as data masking, data leakage prevention, secure coding, threat intelligence, and monitoring activities, all of which contribute to a more robust, agile security posture.
As businesses face increasing challenges around data localization and privacy compliance, SimplyCast rises to the occasion, equipping organizations with the confidence to tackle these issues head-on. With cutting-edge engagement automation solutions backed by a robust and secure infrastructure, SimplyCast empowers companies to streamline their operations while prioritizing data privacy and protection.
"We understand that data security and privacy are paramount in today’s digital landscape," added El-Darahali. "Our recertifications not only demonstrate our commitment to these principles but also equip our clients with the confidence they need to engage with their customers safely and effectively."
SimplyCast’s dedication to maintaining strict data security measures positions it as a trusted partner for companies seeking reliable engagement automation solutions. This recertification marks another step in its journey to provide exceptional services while prioritizing the security and privacy of its clients.
About SimplyCast:
SimplyCast is a worldwide leading provider of hyperautomation use case solutions. They offer a comprehensive solution within a customizable platform that can be easily integrated into any industry without coding. The company helps businesses in sectors including government, financial institutions, nonprofits, hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, and education.
With a focus on innovation, simplicity, and reliability, SimplyCast helps organizations of all sizes achieve their goals and deliver exceptional experiences across multiple channels. Their extensive toolset empowers organizations to automate communication processes, streamline operations, and drive meaningful engagement with customers, clients, and stakeholders. For more information about SimplyCast and its engagement automation solutions, please visit our website.
