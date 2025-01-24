Author Paul Yuellig’s New Book, "Jamie Robbins," is a Poignant Coming-of-Age Novel That Follows a Young Man’s Adventures While Fighting in the American Civil War

Recent release “Jamie Robbins” from Page Publishing author Paul Yuellig is a riveting historical fiction that follows Jamie Robbins, a young man who longs for adventure outside of his simple hometown along the Mississippi River. But when fighting breaks out at the start of the Civil War, Jamie finds himself going off to war with his best friend, resulting in the journey of a lifetime.