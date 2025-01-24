Author Paul Yuellig’s New Book, "Jamie Robbins," is a Poignant Coming-of-Age Novel That Follows a Young Man’s Adventures While Fighting in the American Civil War
Recent release “Jamie Robbins” from Page Publishing author Paul Yuellig is a riveting historical fiction that follows Jamie Robbins, a young man who longs for adventure outside of his simple hometown along the Mississippi River. But when fighting breaks out at the start of the Civil War, Jamie finds himself going off to war with his best friend, resulting in the journey of a lifetime.
Brookville, IN, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paul Yuellig, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Cincinnati and worked in the medical field for thirty-six years, has completed his new book, “Jamie Robbins”: a stirring tale that centers around a young man who learns to find himself and fulfill his dreams of adventure when he joins the fight to save the nation after the start of the Civil War.
“Young Jamie Robbins yearns to explore, to venture beyond the small world he's known in his sleepy hometown of Ridgeford on the Mississippi River,” shares Yuellig. “It's not that fishing with his best friend, David Allen or joining him in frolics with Mrs. Ross' two teenage daughters don't bring him fun and friendship, they do, and he enjoys them right where he is. But, each time he watches a steamboat pass by, or when Miss Chamberlain reads to the class about far-away places, his wanderlust returns and makes him restless. This restlessness is remedied when on April 12, 1861 Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard opens his shore batteries up on the Union-held Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor...the Civil War begins…
“Although Jamie wants no part of war, any war, he gives in to David's pleas to join one of the fast-forming Illinois militia regiments, and side-by-side, they march off to war. Though wounded at Shiloh, Jamie survives, and in doing so sees himself as having grown into manhood. It is then that he finds other new adventures, ones which have nothing to do with armies and battles. Call it ‘love-at-first-sight’, it happens to Jamie the first time he lays eyes on Loisanne Montgomery on a bright autumn day in 1862 while fishing for catfish…”
Published by Page Publishing, Paul Yuellig’s enthralling tale invites readers to follow along as Jamie Robbins discovers that beyond the horizons of his youthful dreams, a life that offers much, gives much, and sometimes takes as much is waiting for him. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Jamie Robbins” is sure to leave readers spellbound, making it a must-read for fans of the historical fiction genre.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Jamie Robbins" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
