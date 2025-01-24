Author J E Lenoir’s New Book, “Linked: Angel,” is the Spellbinding Third Installment of the LINKED Series, Following Kevin and Lou Recovering from Their Time in Vietnam
Recent release “Linked: Angel” from Page Publishing author J E Lenoir brings the cousins of the LINKED series into a violent confrontation with Lou’s alter-ego, Angel, pushing them both to the edge and testing the strength of their friendship.
Woodson, TX, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J E Lenoir, who lives in a small town in Texas, has completed her new book, “Linked: Angel”: an unforgettable novel that deals with secrets, mysteries, and unseen wounds to heal.
Author J E Lenoir has a B.S. degree in Industrial Arts and Earth Sciences and describes herself as a Jane-of-all-trades. Her deep love of reading, (especially mystery, adventure, and sci-fi), her interests in history, science, (and, actually, almost everything), along with her many and widely varied life experiences, come together to aid in the creation of her stories.
Lenoir writes, “Angel stood motionless in the darkness, back pressed against the trunk of a tree. Vines and leaves wrapped about him, sheltering him from the eyes of his enemies. The first few times he ventured out alone into the dangerous jungle night, he’d felt a thrill of fear, but he was past that now. A part of him—the Lou part—if it remembered anything of the hunt, probably thought such lack of concern hinted at insanity. At the moment though, Angel, always unafraid, was in the lead, with Lou along for the ride in a far back seat, barely conscious of what was happening—if conscious at all.”
Published by Page Publishing, J E Lenoir’s interesting tale follows Kevin, who, with financial help from the Grandfathers, builds the dream house he’s designed for Molly, and to the delight of his family, declares that engineering and architectural degrees might be in his future. But until such classes might start, in his summer job as manager of Rocky Creek Camp, he is training his brother Rob and Lou’s younger brothers, both deaf and hearing as counselors. Molly finishes her degree, teaches at the Academy all day, and, in her free time, helps decorate the new house, with special attention to a small room, as yet unfilled, that might be needed soon.
Readers who wish to experience this vibrant work can purchase “Linked: Angel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
