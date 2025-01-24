Author M.E. Austin’s New Book, “A Domino Effect: A Second Novel,” is a Fascinating Novel Exploring Themes of Self-Discovery, Resilience, and the Unpredictability of Life
Recent release “A Domino Effect: A Second Novel” from Page Publishing author M.E. Austin is a captivating story that centers around Amy, a woman learning to navigate her life’s journey despite the burning unanswered questions in her head. As she faces the world and her fears, Amy will have to find not only her inner strength but the right answers if she hopes to move forward.
Clinton, MI, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- M.E. Austin has completed her new book, “A Domino Effect: A Second Novel”: a gripping tale that continues the story of Amy, a complex woman trying to make sense of her life’s chaotic patterns while grappling with her own deep sense of confusion and self-doubt.
“Amy was lost from the very start,” writes Austin. “Now, she is stuck in the middle. She has since adapted for the moment. In this moment, she feels pretty good. Amy is moving forward, and things seem to be falling into place. Seem. The ‘key’ word here.
“Amy is going to figure out something new to do. Like try and figure out answers to questions that are soon to arise. Again. This is a little less of the same ole, same ole. And a lot more of the same ole. For instance…
“Man up, Amy! Get the answers you need, Amy! Ask the right questions, Amy! (Not the left ones.) If she could figure those out. She’s close, but not there yet. Breathe, Amy! Now, Amy!”
Published by Page Publishing, M.E. Austin’s enthralling tale is a poignant exploration of the messy, often overwhelming journey of self-realization. Emotionally stirring and candid, “A Domino Effect: A Second Novel” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as it presents a raw and honest exploration of human existence.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Domino Effect: A Second Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Amy was lost from the very start,” writes Austin. “Now, she is stuck in the middle. She has since adapted for the moment. In this moment, she feels pretty good. Amy is moving forward, and things seem to be falling into place. Seem. The ‘key’ word here.
“Amy is going to figure out something new to do. Like try and figure out answers to questions that are soon to arise. Again. This is a little less of the same ole, same ole. And a lot more of the same ole. For instance…
“Man up, Amy! Get the answers you need, Amy! Ask the right questions, Amy! (Not the left ones.) If she could figure those out. She’s close, but not there yet. Breathe, Amy! Now, Amy!”
Published by Page Publishing, M.E. Austin’s enthralling tale is a poignant exploration of the messy, often overwhelming journey of self-realization. Emotionally stirring and candid, “A Domino Effect: A Second Novel” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as it presents a raw and honest exploration of human existence.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Domino Effect: A Second Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories