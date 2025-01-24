Author M.E. Austin’s New Book, “A Domino Effect: A Second Novel,” is a Fascinating Novel Exploring Themes of Self-Discovery, Resilience, and the Unpredictability of Life

Recent release “A Domino Effect: A Second Novel” from Page Publishing author M.E. Austin is a captivating story that centers around Amy, a woman learning to navigate her life’s journey despite the burning unanswered questions in her head. As she faces the world and her fears, Amy will have to find not only her inner strength but the right answers if she hopes to move forward.