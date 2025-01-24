Author Ramiro Valdez’s New Book, "Tere's Decision," is a Powerful True Story That Documents the Trials & Triumphs of the Author’s Family Despite the Prejudice They Faced
Recent release “Tere's Decision” from Page Publishing author Ramiro Valdez documents the history of the author’s family, including the struggles they endured by their fellow Americans simply for speaking Spanish. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Ramiro shares his story with the hope of inspiring others who have ever had to work against years of oppression in order to survive.
Denton, TX, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ramiro Valdez, a veteran of the US Army who has worked for most of his life as a writer, having written short stories for various magazines, has completed his new book, “Tere's Decision”: a stirring account that follows the author’s family through generations as they find their way in America in spite of the bias and discrimination they endured from their fellow Americans.
In “Tere’s Decision,” readers are introduced to the Valdez family. They were pioneers in South Texas, where even though their family had lived there for hundreds of years, they were treated as immigrants and undesirables because they spoke Spanish. Despite the problems of prejudice and discrimination, the love the family had for each other helped them succeed and thrive.
“These stories are all, as they say, based on a true story: the true story of an American family, born in Texas, raised in Michigan, and settled in San Antonio when it was a small town,” writes Valdez. “Every story happened, but I have added some color, tone, and feeling in order to make the stories read better. Most of the characters are based on real people, but nearly every one of them is now deceased. I have used their real names and personalities because I consider them so special that they deserve to be preserved.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ramiro Valdez’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow the Valdez family and discover how they managed to rise above it all to find success in the wake of the prejudice they received. Expertly paced and emotionally candid, “Tere’s Decision” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt othered, encouraging readers to forge ahead through whatever challenges life has presented in order to reach higher than they ever thought possible.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tere's Decision” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
