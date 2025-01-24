Author Ramiro Valdez’s New Book, "Tere's Decision," is a Powerful True Story That Documents the Trials & Triumphs of the Author’s Family Despite the Prejudice They Faced

Recent release “Tere's Decision” from Page Publishing author Ramiro Valdez documents the history of the author’s family, including the struggles they endured by their fellow Americans simply for speaking Spanish. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Ramiro shares his story with the hope of inspiring others who have ever had to work against years of oppression in order to survive.