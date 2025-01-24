Author Mark Metcalf’s New Book, "Tim Tim Timmy," is a Powerful True Account of How a Terrible Loss in the Author’s Life Helped Open His Eyes to His Son’s Struggles
Recent release “Tim Tim Timmy” from Page Publishing author Mark Metcalf documents how the author’s brother, after going through life not receiving the help he required, took his own life, shattering his family with grief. In the aftermath of his brother’s death, the author reflects on what he could have done differently to save his life and remembers those lessons while raising his son.
Portland, OR, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mark Metcalf, an actor who is best known for his role as Douglas C. Neidermeyer in the film, “Animal House,” has completed his new book “Tim Tim Timmy”: a gripping memoir that follows the author as he reflects on his brother’s death by suicide, the lack of help for his special needs that lead up to that moment, and how that loss forever impacted the author’s relationship with his own son.
“My youngest brother grew up in an idyllic time in an idyllic place with all circumstances favoring his having a beautiful and productive life,” writes Metcalf. “However, he struggled with learning, with social interaction, with life itself. And his struggle went seemingly unnoticed, certainly unspoken of, and therefore, he received no help.
“‘Tim Tim Timmy’ parallels his life and ultimate death by his own hand with my own growth and success. The final section mirrors my son’s life and the help and attention he received when he was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, and I hope it serves as a rallying call when it comes to how we listen to and react to children, especially those with special needs.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Metcalf’s remarkable story is not only a reflection on the loss the author endured, but rather a look at the truths that his brother’s death allowed him to finally see. From the tragic death of his troubled brother to helping his own son through adolescence while being on the autism spectrum, Metcalf guides readers along his own path as he navigates grief, regret, and his own sense of redemption.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tim Tim Timmy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
