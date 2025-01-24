Author Mark Metcalf’s New Book, "Tim Tim Timmy," is a Powerful True Account of How a Terrible Loss in the Author’s Life Helped Open His Eyes to His Son’s Struggles

Recent release “Tim Tim Timmy” from Page Publishing author Mark Metcalf documents how the author’s brother, after going through life not receiving the help he required, took his own life, shattering his family with grief. In the aftermath of his brother’s death, the author reflects on what he could have done differently to save his life and remembers those lessons while raising his son.