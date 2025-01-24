Author Terry Cody’s New Book, "The Magellan Project," is the Story of a Man Whose Life is Changed by a String of Events, Causing His and His Family’s Lives to Spiral
Recent release “The Magellan Project” from Page Publishing author Terry Cody was born from the treasures of an ancient lost civilization that was highly advanced and capable of manipulating time and space.
Magnolia, MS, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Terry Cody, born in southern California in 1961, has completed his new book, “The Magellan Project”: a captivating work that follows Maximus Magellan, a resourceful software engineer who faces a catastrophic event that shatters his life.
With his family’s future hanging in the balance, Maximus embarks on a perilous journey into a mysterious cave, guided by an ancient map and cryptic clues. Armed with his survival skills and a determination to protect his loved ones, Maximus must navigate treacherous tunnels, decipher enigmatic riddles, and confront the darkness that lurks within.
Author Terry Cody writes, “Emily reached out and held his hand, offering silent support. Sarah, always the problem-solver, asked if there was anything they could do to help. Michael, sensing the gravity of the situation, hugged Maximus tightly. Despite the overwhelming sadness, Maximus felt a glimmer of hope in his family’s unwavering support. They would face this challenge together, as they always had. Thursday, as Emily got Tommy into the car and buckled him in, there was an uneasy feeling hanging in the air that she was unable to pinpoint. She slid behind the wheel, started the car, and eased onto the road to drive Tommy home.”
Published by Page Publishing, Terry Cody’s riveting tale invites readers to discover whether Maximus will uncover the hidden treasure and find redemption or be consumed by the cave’s secrets.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Magellan Project” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
