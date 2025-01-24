Author Randall Cobb’s New Book, "End-Time Events," is a Comprehensive Overview Exploring the Truths Surrounding the Prophesied End Times Within Holy Scripture
Recent release “End-Time Events” from Page Publishing author Randall Cobb is a compelling and thought-provoking discussion that aims to dispute the rumors and false narratives pertaining to the Second Coming of Christ. From the tribulation period to the final judgement, Cobb explores how these events cannot possibly be predicted and may not be related to the current issues plaguing society.
Hodgen, OK, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Randall Cobb, a nondenominational reverend and veteran of the US Army who holds two degrees and thirteen certificates of completion in biblical studies, has completed his new book, “End-Time Events”: a faith-based read aimed at helping readers understand the true nature of Jesus’s Second Coming and the prophesied end times associated with the Lord’s return, all while discussing whether or not these end time events are truly occurring in the current day and age.
“As I visit different congregations. I find that 98 percent of them do not teach the truth when it comes to the end-times,” writes Cobb. “I happen to believe that everyone needs to know the truth when it comes to end-time events so they know what to look for, such as falling away, the tribulation period, and the final judgment.
“The Bible clearly instructs us to be vigilant. I have covered all the events leading up to the return of Christ. But it also teaches that no one can say for certain that we are living in the ‘end-times.’ This is, at best, a debatable proposition. Jesus himself repeatedly said that no one knows or can know the day or hour of his return (Matthew 24:36, Mark 13:32, Acts 1:7). To be sure, we are surrounded by events and developments that could be interpreted as signs of the end. On every corner, we see famines, earthquakes, disasters, troubles, persecutions, wars, and rumors of wars (Mark 13:7–9). But has there ever been a period in the history of the world when this was not the case?”
Published by Page Publishing, Randall Cobb’s enlightening tale will help readers gain a deeper understanding of how the end times will play out, even if there is no way to truly know when they will occur. Based upon years of Biblical study and research, Cobb shares his writings with the hope of better preparing readers for Jesus’s return while helping them avoid false narratives and doctrines surrounding this prophesied event.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "End-Time Events" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
