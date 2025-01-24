Author Randall Cobb’s New Book, "End-Time Events," is a Comprehensive Overview Exploring the Truths Surrounding the Prophesied End Times Within Holy Scripture

Recent release “End-Time Events” from Page Publishing author Randall Cobb is a compelling and thought-provoking discussion that aims to dispute the rumors and false narratives pertaining to the Second Coming of Christ. From the tribulation period to the final judgement, Cobb explores how these events cannot possibly be predicted and may not be related to the current issues plaguing society.