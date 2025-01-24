Author Robert Logsdon’s New Book "Noble Deed" is a Gripping Fantasy Tale That Follows a Small Band of Unlikely Heroes Who Must Protect Their Town from a Dangerous Threat

Recent release “Noble Deed” from Page Publishing author Robert Logsdon is a captivating and enthralling novel that centers around Zyid, a man who seems to be the only person that understands a formidable enemy will soon threaten his entire homeland. With the help of his allies, Zyid must prepare his town for the coming onslaught if they have any chance of survival.