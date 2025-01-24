Author Robert Logsdon’s New Book "Noble Deed" is a Gripping Fantasy Tale That Follows a Small Band of Unlikely Heroes Who Must Protect Their Town from a Dangerous Threat
Recent release “Noble Deed” from Page Publishing author Robert Logsdon is a captivating and enthralling novel that centers around Zyid, a man who seems to be the only person that understands a formidable enemy will soon threaten his entire homeland. With the help of his allies, Zyid must prepare his town for the coming onslaught if they have any chance of survival.
Greenwood, IN, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert Logsdon, a veteran of the US Marine Corps, has completed his new book, “Noble Deed”: a compelling fantasy story of one man’s quest to defend his home from a dangerous army that is gathering, promising to bring destruction and doom to those who stand in their way.
Born and raised in northeastern Ohio, author Robert Logsdon returned there after his time in the US Marine Corps. A loving husband to his wife of twelve years, Logsdon is also a newly minted father. The author is an avid reader of both fiction and nonfiction, and in his spare time enjoys table-top gaming, as well as computer games—mostly favoring the science fiction and fantasy genres.
“The clouds of war once again gather on the horizon, and only one man sees them in the distance,” writes Logsdon. “He must do what he can to prepare his home against the coming storm. Through guile, greed, and blood, he will face the coming storm even if he must face it alone. Join Zyid and his ever-growing band of colorful friends and allies as they prepare their sleepy little town for the coming onslaught.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Logsdon’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow Zyid’s journey to protect his home and all he loves from the oncoming chaos and destruction on the horizon. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “Noble Deed” is a suspense-driven drama that fans of the fantasy genre won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Noble Deed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
