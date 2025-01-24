Author George Giacoppe’s New Book, "War Sketches from the Mekong and Coming Home: Reflections of a Soldier," is a Collection of Poignant True Stories

Recent release “War Sketches from the Mekong and Coming Home: Reflections of a Soldier” from Page Publishing author George Giacoppe provides thirty brief and gripping human stories from the 1967–1968 Vietnam brown water operations of the Mobile Riverine Force.