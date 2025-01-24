Author George Giacoppe’s New Book, "War Sketches from the Mekong and Coming Home: Reflections of a Soldier," is a Collection of Poignant True Stories
Recent release “War Sketches from the Mekong and Coming Home: Reflections of a Soldier” from Page Publishing author George Giacoppe provides thirty brief and gripping human stories from the 1967–1968 Vietnam brown water operations of the Mobile Riverine Force.
Riverside, CA, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- George Giacoppe, was born during the Depression into a family of five, has completed his new book, “War Sketches from the Mekong and Coming Home: Reflections of a Soldier”: a nonfiction work that describes how America got into the war and provides vignettes of Army and Navy events at a personal level by a West Point graduate with both experience and academic credentials.
In his moving dedication, author George Giacoppe writes, “This book is for all those who answered the call of duty, responded to our nation, and did his or her duty. You were and remain heroes despite the angry rejection that our Vietnam service created at home. Your pain and patience shall not be forgotten by Americans who care. Children do not deserve war yet suffered most for the actions of adults who spoke of dominoes that never fell and never existed except in the minds of people seeking power. There were no dominoes, only the cries of children in Vietnam and the sorrows of families back home. Vietnam was a serious mistake and a loss that can never be replaced. Let us learn from that and protect our children from war. These sketches are for all the children who lost their childhoods, those losing them at this moment and those who lost their parents in Vietnam. Most of us came home to a hostile nation that saw our military contribution as a blot on our souls. Many were denied coming home because they were sacrificed far away, and their love of duty, honor, and country were scorned by many who simply did not understand. May we never forget both those lost away and by their own hands at home.”
Published by Page Publishing, George Giacoppe’s impactful work reflects the pain, skill, and courage of an American military intent on assisting Vietnam and her people in a mistaken conflict and the personal aftermath of unexpected rejection on returning home.
With verse, the author invites the reader to join him in spiritual contemplation, irony, and humor to underscore the emotion of loss and the impact of everyday events in a war halfway around the world. While most wars were recorded and later reported, Vietnam was the first TV war when daily events were seen by families at home as a routine.
Lieutenant Colonel Giacoppe personalizes and focuses Mekong Delta war events with retrospective clarity using events from the first US riverine warfare since the Civil War.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “War Sketches from the Mekong and Coming Home: Reflections of a Soldier” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
