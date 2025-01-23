Kentico’s Site of the Year 2024 awards
The much-anticipated Site of the Year 2024 Awards winners are here, shining a spotlight on the most exceptional digital projects built using Kentico. This year, there’s a notable surge in Xperience by Kentico winners, underscoring its rising popularity as a high-performing digital experience platform (DXP).
By consolidating tools and boosting efficiency, Kentico, a content management system with built-in digital marketing features, empowers organizations to deliver stronger results and create customer-focused experiences. Every recognized project— from seamless platform migrations to remarkable website redesigns —demonstrates how Kentico drives innovation and outstanding performance across industries worldwide.
This year’s awards highlight Kentico’s expanding global footprint. With 30 projects recognized — including 15 from North America (6 winners, 9 honorables mentions), 7 from APAC (1 winner, 6 honorables mentions), and 8 from EMEA (3 winners, 5 honorables mentions)—each winner sets a new benchmark for excellence in user experience, interactivity, and creative design.
Kentico’s versatility is evident in its ability to cater to diverse markets, including education, healthcare, and more. Notable projects such as The American Legion, Abergeldie or ACF Fiorentina reflect the platform’s global reach, providing adaptable solutions tailored to meet unique regional and industry-specific needs.
Xperience by Kentico’s Rising Popularity
The Site of the Year 2024 results reaffirm Xperience by Kentico as a leading choice for organizations seeking to enhance their online presence and marketing efforts. With 13 winning projects powered by Xperience by Kentico — including 6 winners and 7 honorables mentions — the platform continues to deliver exceptional value through its powerful features and seamless integration capabilities.
Among the standout projects is The Parking Spot, the first initiative to implement Xperience by Kentico. “We are excited about the ability to quickly address customer needs, personalize information, and create a more seamless experience for our users” said Bobbie Hasenwinkel, Director of Product at The Parking Spot. “Eliminating the dependence on development resources for these needs will free up our roadmap to concentrate on new features and enhancements.”
The growing number of Xperience by Kentico submissions and winners demonstrates the platform’s effectiveness in helping organizations streamline marketing efforts, improve user engagement, and achieve meaningful results.
Recognition Across Industries
This year’s winners represent a diverse range of industries, with each project showcasing innovation and creativity while leveraging Kentico’s advanced content management and marketing features.
As Dominik Pinter, Kentico’s CEO, noted, “The Site of the Year Awards represent a celebration of innovation, creativity, and the power of meaningful, customer-focused experiences. We are proud to work alongside our incredible partners, who continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible with Xperience by Kentico. These results showcase the adaptability and scalability of our platform in helping businesses worldwide achieve success.”
Here’s a breakdown of this year’s winners:
B2B Websites
Winner: medmix.swiss by ACTUM Digital.
Honorable Mention: HT Real Estate by EXLRT.
Honorable Mention: Registered Agent Services, Inc. by BlueModus.
Commerce
Winner: JRH Electronics by EETech.
Honorable Mention: COREtec by Bits Orchestra.
Honorable Mention: Hachette Learning (Hachette UK) by IDHL.
Consumer Goods & Services
Winner: The Parking Spot by DataArt.
Honorable Mention: Bolton Adhesives by ACTUM Digital.
Honorable Mention: Life Fitness by thunder::tech.
Education and Careers
Winner: UCSD Extended Studies by BlueModus.
Honorable Mention: Centenary University by Konabos & pleOS Agency.
Honorable Mention: Trinity College (University of Melbourne) by DDSN Interactive.
Entertainment, Hospitality & Tourism
Winner: ACF Fiorentina by Exetera | Thinking Digital.
Honorable Mention: Burgess Yachts by Crafted.
Honorable Mention: Windsor RVs by Tourism Holdings Ltd.
Financial Services
Winner: Kitsap Credit Union by Americaneagle.com.
Honorable Mention: Premier America Credit Union by ZAG Interactive.
Honorable Mention: BDO Capital Advisors, LLC by BizStream.
Government and Municipal
Winner: Visit New Hampshire by SilverTech.
Honorable Mention: City of Joondalup by ALYKA.
Honorable Mention: Business Illawarra & Associated Regional Sites by Create Studios.
Healthcare
Winner: Bluebird Care by Ridgeway.
Honorable Mention: Alliance Community by Create Studios.
Honorable Mention: Prevea Health by BizStream.
Manufacturing
Winner: Abergeldie Complex Infrastructure by Devotion.
Honorable Mention: Shindaiwa USA by Wakefly, Inc.
Honorable Mention: IMDEX by Dapth.
NGO and Associations
Winner: The American Legion by Americaneagle.com.
Honorable Mention: Specialty Foods Association by Americaneagle.com.
Honorable Mention: ETFO Halton by Inorbital.
Community Choice Award
While the Kentico committee has selected this year’s winners, the public has the opportunity to make their voice heard with the Community Choice Award.
Voting opens on January 27, 2025, and closes on February 17, 2025. Cast your vote to celebrate your favorite projects and contribute to the final honor of Site of the Year 2024.
For the complete list of winners and project details, visit our Site of the Year page.
Categories