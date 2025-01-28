HCA HealthONE Swedish Named One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades for Second Consecutive Year
Englewood, CO, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Swedish announced today it is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2025, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. This achievement reflects HCA HealthONE Swedish’s unwavering commitment to exceptional patient care and puts the organization in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance for a second year in a row.
In addition to this recognition for overall clinical care, HCA HealthONE Swedish was the recipient of 46 Clinical Achievements related to its outstanding performance in key service areas, including Treatment of Heart Failure (14 years in a row, 2012-2025), Treatment of Stroke (6 years in a row, 2020-2025) and Hip Fracture Treatment (4 years in a row, 2022-2025). In Colorado, Healthgrades ranked HCA HealthONE Swedish as having the #1 program for Cardiac Care, Surgical Care and Gastrointestinal Care. These achievements further underscore the organization’s dedication to clinical excellence, placing HCA HealthONE Swedish among the upper tier of hospitals nationwide.
“Like our colleagues across the greater HCA Healthcare network, above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life, and we are committed to proving that care at the highest standards of excellence, quality and safety,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, chief medical officer of HCA HealthONE Swedish. “To be recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals out of thousands is a great honor, and underscores the expertise, compassion and dedication our hospital family providers to our patients and their families.”
HCA HealthONE Swedish’s achievements are based exclusively on what matters most: patient outcomes. To determine the top hospitals for 2025, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Healthgrades’ annual analysis revealed significant performance gaps between the nation’s highest- and lowest-achieving hospitals, making it increasingly important to seek care at a top-rated facility. In fact, from 2021-2023, patients treated at one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals had a 28.1% lower risk of dying than if they were treated at hospitals that did not receive the award.*
As care variation grows, consumers must find and select a top-rated hospital to maximize their chances of a successful outcome. Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for guidance on how to find best-in-class care in 2025, with additional resources on how Healthgrades rates hospitals and why hospital quality matters available: https://resources.healthgrades.com/right-care/patient-advocate/americas-best-hospital-awards.
*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2021 through 2023 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. View the complete 2025 America’s Best Hospital Awards Methodology: https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/healthgrades-americas-best-hospitals-for-clinical-excellence-methodology
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation.
Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is HCA HealthONE Swedish, a proud member of the community for more than 115 years. An acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to a robust robotics program, a certified burn and reconstructive center, and a wide-ranging oncology center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.
For over 20 years, our health system, group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have helped our partners reach and engage consumers on their way to the doctor. Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, a partnership between Red Ventures and Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group.
