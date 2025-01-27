Author Joanne Niehl’s New Book, "Pittsburgh in Your Pot," is a Delightful Cookbook Offering Recipes and Stories Pertaining to Pittsburgh’s Diverse History
Recent release “Pittsburgh in Your Pot” from Page Publishing author Joanne Niehl is a riveting collection of recipes and stories that invite readers to delve into the fascinating history of Pittsburgh in order to learn all about the incredible city. From mouth-water appetizers to the perfect sweet dessert treat, “Pittsburgh in Your Pot” has got something for every palette.
Irwin, PA, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joanne Niehl, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and had a career working as a legislative assistant for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, has completed her new book, “Pittsburgh in Your Pot”: a fascinating cookbook offering stories and essays about the history of Pittsburgh alongside delectable, mouthwatering recipes that will allow readers to embrace with it means to be a part of the Steel City.
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, author Joanne Niehl feels the most at home in her kitchen. Her fondest memories involve cooking, hosting gatherings, and enjoying meals with her family and friends. Over the span of many years, the author coordinated a reading program in her children's elementary school, became an aide to special-needs students, and was president for several years of the high school parent drama guild. But her most gratifying volunteer effort was operating the two-stadium food stands during the high school football games that benefited the marching band. After the kids moved on, Joanne continued her cooking and baking, including specialty birthday cakes and award-winning gingerbread houses.
“‘Pittsburgh in Your Pot!’ is the second cookbook in my Pittsburgh journey of food and of the city I love,” shares Niehl. “It is filled with over 180 recipes and stories that define the city, its people, and its culture. Pittsburgh is a city founded and formed by hard working immigrant families. It is a city that is proud to say that all people were and are always welcome. As the city evolved over the past several hundred years, so did its cuisine. The ethnic food brought to Pittsburgh became a part of who we are. It defines our lives, celebrates our family times, and honors our traditions.
“As in my first book, ‘Pittsburgh on Your Plate!’ these recipes have been handed down from generation to generation and gathered over the years from my family, my husband’s family, and many close friends. Most were written in worn notebooks and on recipe cards or scraps of paper stuck in cookbooks, all kept so dear. Many of the recipes were from my mom, my grandma Mary (who was a ‘numbers-running bookie’ and packed pickles in a pickle factory), and her sister, my great-aunt Julie (Zia Zia). Pittsburgh in Your Pot! includes a very special section dedicated to our grandmas and their stories and recipes. It contains heartwarming life stories and offers some of the very best recipes handed down to us.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joanne Niehl’s engaging cookbook will help readers become masters of the kitchen, no matter their previous cooking experiences, while also helping them discover the incredible sights and history that makes Pittsburgh so unique.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Pittsburgh in Your Pot” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
