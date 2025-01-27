Author G. E. Gordon’s New Book, "Search for the Perfect Martini," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around One Young Man’s Tumultuous Journey Into Adulthood
Recent release “Search for the Perfect Martini” from Page Publishing author G. E. Gordon is a riveting story that centers around Perry, a young boy who must navigate the complex struggles of growing up in a dysfunctional home while finding himself. As he grows into adulthood, Perry discovers who he truly is through a series of fascinating encounters and adventures.
Liberty Hill, TX, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- G. E. Gordon, who currently resides in Central Texas and is an admirer of classic films from the golden age of Hollywood, has completed his new book, “Search for the Perfect Martini”: a stirring coming-of-age novel that follows a young man’s path as he learns to unburden himself from his traumatic past while learning to love and grow with each new experience and character he encounters along the way.
“In a small North Carolina town in the late 1950s, a precocious young boy navigates the challenges of a dysfunctional family and the oppression of a religiously zealous mother,” writes Gordon. “Follow the intriguing story of his progression to adulthood that includes a chance encounter with a commercial airline pilot, a move to Miami, a successful interior design career, and a gruesome double murder. Enjoy a cast of intriguing and colorful characters, strong bonds of friendship, enduring relationships, and love found and love lost.”
Published by Page Publishing, G. E. Gordon’s spellbinding tale will transport readers to a bygone era as they follow Perry’s journey to discover what it truly means to become an adult through following his passions and accepting his inner truth. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Search for the Perfect Martini” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Search for the Perfect Martini” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
