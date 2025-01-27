Author G. E. Gordon’s New Book, "Search for the Perfect Martini," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around One Young Man’s Tumultuous Journey Into Adulthood

Recent release “Search for the Perfect Martini” from Page Publishing author G. E. Gordon is a riveting story that centers around Perry, a young boy who must navigate the complex struggles of growing up in a dysfunctional home while finding himself. As he grows into adulthood, Perry discovers who he truly is through a series of fascinating encounters and adventures.